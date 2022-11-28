Read full article on original website
Related
WNMT AM 650
Area Snow Warnings And Advisories
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
WNMT AM 650
Man Arrested In Fredenburg Township
FREDENBURG TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – The St. Louis County Emergency Response Team made an arrest of a 60 year old man on Friday night following a stand-off at his residence on the Taft Road in Fredenburg Township. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began on...
Comments / 0