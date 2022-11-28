Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Jae Crowder from Suns in a deal
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to continue to grow as a team, they have begun to turn things around and look like the team many thought they would be after the additions they made in the offseason. After a tough start, they have won seven of their last nine games and are now 12-9 on the season.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
76ers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the latest on James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Tyrese Maxey, NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers knocking off Magic
The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle business on Sunday as they knocked off the Orlando Magic on the road 133-103. It was a terrific offensive night for the Sixers as they shot 64.5% from the floor overall and they knocked down 11 triples on the night with 32 assists.
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Gary Harris (hamstring) will not return on Wednesday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (hamstring) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Harris will not play in the second half on Wednesday after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Expect Kevon Harris to log more minutes if Harris is out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Dillon Brooks (thigh) as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks' availability is currently in question with right thigh soreness. Expect Jaren Jackson Jr. to play an increased offensive role on Wednesday if Brooks is ruled out. Brooks' current projection includes 18.5...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) out on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Bogdanovic will not make his season debut on Wednesday night. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes versus a Magic team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Griffin's projection includes 11.8 points 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) available on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Nance has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Wednesday. Our models expect Nance to play 24.3 minutes against the Raptors. Nance's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Norman Powell (groin) doubtful on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell has been added to the injury report will a groin strain and is doubtful to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against the Jazz.
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Portland
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will suit up at home against a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 25.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
