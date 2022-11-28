ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Orlando's Gary Harris (hamstring) will not return on Wednesday

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (hamstring) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Harris will not play in the second half on Wednesday after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Expect Kevon Harris to log more minutes if Harris is out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) out on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Bogdanovic will not make his season debut on Wednesday night. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes versus a Magic team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Griffin's projection includes 11.8 points 3.1 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) available on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Nance has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Wednesday. Our models expect Nance to play 24.3 minutes against the Raptors. Nance's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Norman Powell (groin) doubtful on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell has been added to the injury report will a groin strain and is doubtful to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against the Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night

Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Portland

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will suit up at home against a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 25.0 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA

