Ohio flu hospitalizations spike: ‘We’re in for it’

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is about flu season.

(WJW) – The 2022-2023 flu season is seeing a spike in hospitalizations in Ohio .

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health , 433 people were hospitalized with influenza from November 13 th through November 19 th .

That’s the most recent data reported.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health

During this time period, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are not only up, but they are also higher than in previous years during the same time period, data shows.

“If we look at our southern neighbors, their flu numbers are doing this, it’s like a straight line up,” said UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards pointing up with her hand in an interview with FOX 8 last week . “The early indications are, we’re kind of in for it, which is not fun.”

Emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses have been up over the last 8 weeks, according to ODH.

Hospitalizations are up 76.73% over last week, ODH reports , and have increased every week for the last 8 weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Ohio’s flu activity is considered high.

Ohio has reported 1 flu death, a 13-year-old boy who died earlier this month .

