Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Related
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
‘Part of the middy committee’: Mikal Bridges makes leaps in the midrange
PHOENIX — After the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, a game Mikal Bridges scored 27 points in, I asked Devin Booker about the scorer Bridges had become. Booker spoke on how Bridges is not just a 3-and-D player and joked...
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Loss to 76ers
Listing the five biggest takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hawks Beat Magic but Lose Two Starters
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo Nominated But Fall To Giannis Antetokounmpo in Player Of The Week Voting
As good as the Miami Heat's Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo were last week, it was still wasn't enough to supplant Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Monday, Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference player of the week. Martin and Adebayo were among those nominated for the honor. Antetokounmpo led...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Patrick Beverley for inactive Lonnie Walker (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Beverley will make his 15th start for the Lakers after Lonnie Walker was ruled out with foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Portland team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Beverley to score 22.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
numberfire.com
Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson starting for injured Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson will make the start at the four after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out with a right calf strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 28.3 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 9.7...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) inactive Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is out Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon has been a regular on the injury report this season due to a lingering foot issue, but he will actually take a seat Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo is healthy and will play most of the center minutes for the Heat. Dedmon is only averaging 12.6 minutes per game.
numberfire.com
Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hernangomez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Scottie Barnes starting against New Orleans. Our models expect Hernangomez to play 17.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Hernangomez's Wednesday projection includes 6.2...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
Comments / 0