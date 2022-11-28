ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz

The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers starting Patrick Beverley for inactive Lonnie Walker (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Beverley will make his 15th start for the Lakers after Lonnie Walker was ruled out with foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Portland team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Beverley to score 22.8 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) inactive Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is out Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon has been a regular on the injury report this season due to a lingering foot issue, but he will actually take a seat Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo is healthy and will play most of the center minutes for the Heat. Dedmon is only averaging 12.6 minutes per game.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hernangomez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Scottie Barnes starting against New Orleans. Our models expect Hernangomez to play 17.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Hernangomez's Wednesday projection includes 6.2...
numberfire.com

Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy