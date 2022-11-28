Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
1,163 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,163.02 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,471,230, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
BNB Chain Creators Can Now List Their NFTs On OpenSea
Binance BNB/USD Chain will incorporate its non-fungible tokens (NFT) onto NFT marketplace OpenSea's Seaport protocol. The move will make it possible for BNB Chain producers who want to display and sell digital collectibles on OpenSea's marketplace to receive multiple creator rewards, collection management and other advantages. According to Gwendolyn Regina,...
cryptopotato.com
VRJAM Announces The IEO of its Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 28th November 2022]. VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM’s and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at $US40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world’s leading web3 focussed VC’s and investors.
Benzinga
Carnival Unusual Options Activity For November 30
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival. Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Xzibit On Cannabis Branding And Emerging East Coast Markets, 'It's Not Like Alcohol'
Article by Nicolás José Rodríguez. Interview by Javier Hasse. Xzibit, acclaimed rapper, actor, television presenter, and cannabis entrepreneur stopped by MJBiz Conference and talked to Benzinga exclusively about Napalm Brands, his cannabis company, and his future plans in the cannabis space. Cultural Branding And Community-Building. "X" explained...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Suddenly Spikes 10% in Hours
The price of Dogecoin, the leading meme coin, has surged by roughly 12% within five hours. The canine cryptocurrency reached a peak of $0.10516 on the Binance exchange before paring some gains. According to data provided by coin ranking site CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin is currently the best-performing cryptocurrency within the top...
Comments / 0