Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
Benzinga

A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
msn.com

7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy for Exposure to Crude Prices

With the global economic recovery from the pandemic and oil-market disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 for two years. This year, the sector is up more than 65% while every other one is in the red. While oil prices...
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Equity Residential

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Equity Residential EQR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $72.62 versus the current price of Equity Residential at $63.68, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Benzinga

Analyzing Expeditors International's Short Interest

Expeditors International's EXPD short percent of float has risen 3.81% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.83 million shares sold short, which is 7.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Analyst Forecasts $101-117/Share Offer Price For Horizon Therapeutics' Buyout

Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP confirmed it's engaged in preliminary talks with Amgen Inc AMGN, Janssen Global Service, and Sanofi SA SNY on potential takeover offers for the company. SVB Leerink projects 2023 revenue of $4.0 billion, adj operating income of $1.6 billion, and EPS of $5.51. Assuming no COGS nor...
Zacks.com

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Benzinga

7 CrowdStrike Analysts Slash Price Targets After 'Disappointing' Earnings Report

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, even as the company reported better-than-expected results. BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Eisenson reiterated a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $220 to $177. Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $275...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Carnival Unusual Options Activity For November 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival. Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Motley Fool

Wendy's vs. Restaurant Brands International: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

Restaurant Brands and Wendy's are both dividend-paying stocks in the fast food sector. Restaurant Brands shares yield 3.2% versus about 2.3% for Wendy's. Restaurant Brands has a longer and more consistent track record of growing its dividend, while Wendy's has grown its dividend at a faster rate over the past five years.

