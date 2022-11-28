Read full article on original website
Halcyon House Washington Page with Richard Young
On today’s program, we are talking with Richard Young about his Iowa EMS Hall of Fame Award.
Washington for Justice Meal Kit Giveaway
Washington for Justice will be having their meal kit giveaway on Dec 10th, starting at 11 AM and going while supplies last. The giveaway will take place at Mills Seed Building, 212 N. Iowa Ave in Washington. Fundraising efforts for this event are still underway, with a week left. So far, they have raised $1835 toward their goal of $3000. A donation of $45 provides a holiday meal kit for a family in the community. Visit the Washington for Justice Facebook page for information on how to donate.
Washington Girls Cruise, Boys Rally to Top Fairfield Hoops
The Washington Demon basketball teams swept a conference doubleheader last night in Fairfield. The Washington girls dominated Fairfield 62-32 to snap a 16-game losing streak to the Trojans. After trailing by as much as five in the first quarter, the Demons would outscore Fairfield 26-4 the rest of the first half and lead 30-13 at halftime, setting the tone for the rest of the night. Freshman Leighton Messinger again led Washington in scoring with 14 points and was one of four players in double figures. Senior forward Alex Murphy put up 13 points, while freshman Adalyn Long and sophomore Kendall Hinrichsen had 11 each. Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports that his team grinded through a game without much of a flow to still make things look pretty easy.
Demons Open Conference Hoops at Fairfield on KCII
The Washington Demon basketball teams will jump into action in the Southeast Conference tonight when they travel to take on Fairfield in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to build on an impressive win in their season opener, as the Demons hit nine three pointers and hit 15 of 19 free throws in a 62-19 victory at Anamosa last week. Freshmen Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger took leading roles in their varsity debuts, with each player scoring in double figures and combining to pour in 24 points. But Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports he believes his team is just getting started.
Area Sharp Shooters Start Archery Season Saturday at Washington
It’s the start of a new season for Washington and Mid-Prairie archers Saturday at the Washington Bullseye and 3D tournaments. The Demons are coming off of a big year that saw them finish in the top 10 at the state meet in Des Moines in both Bullseye and 3D. Johnathan Moore returns to lead the Demons after a sixth place finish in bullseye at state. A total of seven Demons finished in the top 100 at state including Allison Rees and Lane Frana. At the National tournament in Louisville, Moore finished in the top 500 of more than 2,100. The Demon Middle School ranks were led by Lily Brown finishing 150th of more than 2,000 and Blake Sheetz 254th of more than 2,300. Ryen Pepper, Johannah Halvorson, Teague Pepper, Hannah Lipski, Gabrielle Andrew, Ethan Hotchkiss, Charlee Read, Mark Chenoweth, Braydon Clough, Emma Helfrich, Nicholas Charlier, Hailey Curtis, Layne Moore, Carsten Wilson, Sophie Wittmayer, Isaiah Halvorson, Brooke Feliciano, Tate Sheetz, Chase Haskins, Jaedyn Moore and Hannah Klinzman also all competed at Nationals.
Candlelight Tour of Homes
The 31st Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes begins this Saturday at 4PM. There are five homes and two businesses to visit. Tickets for the event are available for $12 in advance of the event and $15 the day of. Tickets can be purchased at the Washington Chamber of Commerce or online on their website. If you are not able to attend on Saturday, you have another chance on Sunday when the event runs 1-4 PM. KCII spoke with Alisha Davis from the Chamber Office and found out what her favorite part of the tour is. “I just think it’s so fun to see the homeowners and the joy they get. People are always very nervous to do this and invite all these people into their homes, but they actually end up loving it and just getting to meet all these people and hear what people like about their home, and I think it’s really warm and fuzzy.” The Tour of Homes is the primary fundraiser for the Washington holiday lighting season. Since 2018, the Chamber has been expanding and improving the holiday lights in the community by converting and replacing the strands to LED bulbs. In addition to the lights lining the rooftops downtown, they have upgraded the fountain and snowflake lights to LED and they have added lights on approximately 15 new buildings.
Louisa County Conservation Searching For New Board Member
The Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) is looking to fill a position that will open when current member Elizabeth Kling’s term ends on December 31. Due to state law requiring balanced boards according to gender, they are seeking a female candidate to join the LCCB, beginning in 2023. The...
Wayland Lands New Police Chief
Wayland City Council has approved a new Police Chief. Doug McIntyre, who previously worked as a Henry County Jailer, was offered the position at the council’s most recent meeting on November 16. McIntyre’s hire comes after the resignation of Dustin Stuelke, which went into effect September 30. Stuelke took...
Columbus Wrestling Wins Opening Dual
Columbus Wildcat wrestling started its season on a strong note with a 61-18 dual victory over Mount Pleasant. Four Columbus wrestlers won their bout by pinning their opponent, including sophomore Jacob Nelson at 106 pounds; junior Ty Scorpil at 126; freshman Bowen Thomson at 132; and junior Cole Storm at 170.
Ash Arrested on Drug Charges
Marrissa Ash, 39 of Ottumwa was arrested on Thursday after appearing at the Washington County courthouse. A warrant had been issued for Ash on Nov 28th with probable cause of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense. During a July traffic stop drug paraphernalia relating to methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Ash had three previous drug charges prior to this arrest.
11/25 Traffic Accident
On November 25th, 19-year-old Katelyn Schneider of Wellman hit a power pole in the area of Redwood Ave and 190th St. She was trapped in the vehicle with a minor leg and head injury. The Washington Fire Department and the Washington EMS were on the scene to assist with the rescue. Schneider was transported to The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Washington Beats Highland as Part of Wrestling Duals
The Washington Demons got a new wrestling season off on the right foot by winning a trio of duals Tuesday night at home. Washington defeated Highland 57-12, knocked off HLV 60-6 and beat Iowa Valley 63-18. Demon seniors Curtis Stender and Colley Billingsley won their first bouts of the season...
OWI Results in Class D Felony
On November 25th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the on-ramp of Highway 218 Northbound from Highway 22. The vehicle was stopped for the license plate lights being out. Upon further investigation, the driver, Karrith Shaw, 36 of Cedar Rapids, was showing a revoked driving status from previous OWIs. The vehicle also had an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was then conducted, and a small amount of marijuana was seized. Shaw was placed under arrest for driving while revoked and transported to the Washington County Jail. Shaw is charged with driving while revoked and OWI 3rd Offense. A person who’s convicted of a third OWI is guilty of a class D felony. The maximum sentence is five years in the Department of Corrections.
Two Dead and Three Injured on 11/26
Two people were killed and three others injured in a traffic collision on Saturday, November 26th. Sean Reid, 48 of Stockport, Iowa was traveling westbound on highway 34 when for undetermined reasons the vehicle crossed East bound traffic where it entered the South ditch striking a parked truck causing the vehicle to roll on its side. Two of the passengers, Sherry Reid, 50 of Stockport, and Judith Ellis, 73 of Ollie did not survive the crash. The two other passengers Carol Johnson, 65 of Fairfield, and Tammi Ellis, 48 of Ollie as well as the diver were injured and transported to medical facilities.
WACO Works Past Wapello for Hoops Wins
The WACO Warriors got a pair of convincing home basketball wins last night against Wapello. The girls’ game saw WACO take a 16-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and lead 28-13 at halftime. But it wouldn’t be until the second half that the Warriors would truly pull away for a 57-19 victory. A big part of that was senior Ellah Kissell exploding for 17 of her game-high 27 points in the second half. Fellow senior Grace Coble finished with 12 points, and juniors Emma Wagler and Marie Farmer added eight points each to guide the Warriors to 2-1.
Sigourney-Keota Claims 3 Wrestling Dual Wins
It was an excellent start to the season for Sigourney-Keota wrestling, as the Cobras cruised to a trio of dual victories in their home triangular last night. SK knocked off Baxter 51-23 before defeating Cardinal 60-12 and Montezuma 54-15. The night was particularly good to senior Jack Clarahan, who won...
Ravens Roadtrip to Bellevue Marquette
The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls basketball teams have a trek Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader at Bellevue Marquette Catholic. The Raven girls are in search of their first win on the year, falling to 0-3 after a 51-24 loss at Highland Tuesday where Claire Withrow led the way with nine points. On the season, the Ravens score 28 points per game and give up 50, shooting 29% from the floor, 25% from long range and 69% at the line with 28 rebounds, three assists, seven steals and 27 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Withrow at 11 points per game. Delaney Shaw is averaging nine boards, an assist and two steals.
Eagles Blast Belle Plaine in Sweep
The Keota Eagle boys and girls basketball teams made a business trip to Belle Plaine Tuesday, coming back with a SICL Sweep of the Plainswomen and Men. The Eagle girls took a 46-17 win. Keota started fast, up 12-4 after one quarter, but put the game on ice with a 20-4 sprint that lasted the entire second stanza, leading 32-8 at the break. Keota controlled things in the second half coasting home by outscoring Belle Plaine 14-9 after intermission. The Keota girls are now 1-3 on the season.
WMU Hoops Rolls to Another Doubleheader Sweep
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves picked up another pair of convincing wins on the basketball court last night against Pekin. In the girls’ game, WMU raced out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 49-10 victory. Three players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by senior Bradie Buffington’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Melina Oepping finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while fellow senior Keely Malone added 11 points, five boards and eight assists to help the Wolves begin the season 5-0.
WMU Leaves L&M Behind in Pair of Hoops Wins
The season opener could not have gone much better for the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves boys’ basketball team, and a dominant win by the WMU girls completed a sweep of a home doubleheader Tuesday night against Louisa-Muscatine. In the girls’ game, Winfield-Mount Union won 68-21 and did nearly half of...
