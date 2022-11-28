Read full article on original website
Related
3 Life-Changing Habits Health Experts Swear By For Losing Weight In Your Midsection Over 40
While losing weight in a specific area (midsection or elsewhere) may not be as easy as we may hope, losing weight healthily can mean reducing belly fat and seeing noticeable changes with a balanced diet and regular exercise. We checked in with a doctor and health expert for 3 essential tips to keep in mind on your weight loss journey over 40, and how remembering that it’s a marathon rather than a sprint can make the process feel much less daunting. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Antonio Cueva, board-certified general surgeon and health expert at Renew Bariatrics.
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Why People Who Eat These Carbs In The Morning Struggle To Lose Weight
This story has been updated to include more expert insight since it was originally posted on 11/18/2021 Contrary to popular believe, carbs aren’t all bad. Certain ones, like those found in whole grains and vegetables, are filled with fiber that...
Refinery29
What Registered Dietitians Really Think Of Intermittent Fasting
The diet that wellness influencers and health geeks have been obsessed with over the past few years is all about simply not eating — that is, during certain periods of time. As the name suggests, intermittent fasting involves fasting for a set period of time (some people fast for 16 hours, then eat for eight hours a day; others alternate full days) and then eating.
Study: You'll Die Early From Eating These Foods
I love all of these foods...Highly processed foods are linked to early death, study finds
studyfinds.org
Less than 2 servings of almonds can keep hunger at bay, cuts down on overeating
ADELAIDE, Australia — Many people give in to the occasional snack craving in a moment of weakness, but if you’re looking to cut down on your daily calories, new research finds that all it takes is a handful of almonds. Scientists at the University of South Australia report that consuming just 30-50 grams of almonds can help people cut back on calories.
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
cohaitungchi.com
7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Approximately 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. It is a chronic condition that causes blood sugar levels to rise. Glucose is the body’s primary energy source, which comes from carbohydrates in your foods. The pancreas releases insulin when there is a rise in blood glucose levels. It helps the body use glucose more efficiently. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetics do not produce enough insulin, while type 2 diabetics do not utilise insulin properly.
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people who...
"It Helped Me Cut Back Without Feeling Deprived": People Are Revealing The Money-Saving Tip They Swear By, And I Feel Richer Already
"Leave the house less. Literally every time I leave the house I spend at least $100."
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
Healthline
Does Eating Salami Affect Gout Symptoms?
Some foods increase the risk of developing gout or triggering its symptoms. Research indicates that processed meats like salami may be one of them. Gout is a common type of arthritis that’s characterized by inflammation of the joints. Symptoms include joint pain, swelling, tophi, heat, and redness. Gout affects...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Handful of one type of nut could be the answer to losing weight
Weight loss is never an easy nut to crack, but a handful of almonds could keep extra pounds at bay. New research from the University of South Australia has found the popular nut could be a valuable asset when it comes to tackling the scales. Examining how almonds can affect...
cohaitungchi.com
Gastritis Diet: What Foods to Eat and What to Avoid
Stomach lining plays a significant role in maintaining your digestive health. It is responsible for generating acid and enzymes in your stomach that are required to break down the food so that your body can extract the nutrients it needs. The lining also secretes mucus to protect itself from acid...
Healthline
Intermittent Fasting Linked to Disordered Eating, Other Dangerous Behaviors
New research suggests that intermittent fasting, while a popular diet trend, may lead to dangerous eating behaviors in some young people. Experts say that fasting may reinforce distorted self-image or compulsive behaviors in vulnerable individuals. They also say that more research is needed to confirm if this dietary approach is...
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Gaining Weight so Fast During Menopause, and How Can I Stop It?
Menopause occurs when your ovaries stop producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone. This causes you to stop getting your periods and marks the end of your reproductive ability. Many women gain weight during menopause, but there are steps you can take to prevent it. Menopause usually occurs gradually over three...
Comments / 0