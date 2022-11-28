Read full article on original website
Soccer world reacts to USMNT World Cup elimination
The USMNT survived the “Group of Death,” but when it came to the knockout round, they were out of their depth again. The Netherlands, winners of Group A, scored two first-half goals and then added a third for good measure to defeat the USMNT 3-1 in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to USMNT World Cup elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lawmakers lament as U.S. exits soccer World Cup
Saturday's matchup was the United States' seventh appearance in the knockout round and marks the end of the team's first World Cup tournament since 2014.
Humphries’ track record wins World Cup Park City monobobsled
PARK CITY, Utah — Friday, Day 2, did not disappoint fans at the BMW Bobsled World Cup in Park City who were there to marvel at Kaillie Humphries sliding prowess. […]
