‘Gaslighting’ is the word of the year. What took it so long?
As a person who writes about honesty and deception, I felt a spark of hope Monday when I found out that Merriam-Webster had made “gaslighting” the official word of the year for 2022. Maybe, just maybe, people are finally ready to engage with dishonesty and how it operates...
oprahdaily.com
How to Identify the 3 Types of Narcissists
Calling someone a narcissist is one of those terms we tend to throw around without really knowing much about it. If you've ever had a friend open up about a bad romantic relationship, chances are they may have used this term in a fleeting way to describe their former partner without ever really explaining what they mean by it.
theeverygirl.com
Some Experts Say Birth Order Can Explain Your Personality–Is it True?
If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
It’s not just you, people really are being more rude lately
Incivility is on the rise, with 76% of respondents reporting experiences of bad behavior directed toward them at least once a month, according to a new survey.
morningbrew.com
‘Gaslighting’ is in everyone’s head
It’s 2022 and “gaslighting” is in: Merriam-Webster Dictionary chose it as its word of the year. Interest in “gaslighting,” which the dictionary defines as “psychological manipulation over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts,” is at an all-time high. The term for your ex’s favorite activity was searched on Merriam-Webster’s website 1,740% more than in the previous year.
20% of CEOs Have Psychopathic Traits According To A Peer-Reviewed Psychological Study
There are a bunch of claims from different people in stories across the world and on the internet that their boss is a psychopath or certain business leaders are sociopathic, but these are usually treated as forms of hyperbolic speech or claims from people who are blowing things out of proportion simply because they had a bad day. However, a bunch of people may be the ones who actually have a point and might be telling the truth about how their boss could be a psychopath.
”Gaslighting” chosen as Word of the Year from Merriam-Webster Dictionary
Merriam-Webster DictionaryPhoto byPeter Sokolowski. Merriam-Webster Dictionary has released Word of the Years since 2003, giving insight into what went on during the year. They track searches for the most looked-up terms.
psychologytoday.com
Words Matter: Addiction and Stigmatizing Language
Stigmatizing words like "addict," "abuser," and "alcoholic" lump together incredibly diverse groups as if they were all the same. Research shows that helping professionals are at risk of having their work affected by stigmatizing language and its negative connotations. Self-identifying as an addict or alcoholic for community reasons is very...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Confidence, Under Confidence, Overconfidence
Failure and catastrophe occur more frequently with overconfidence than under confidence. Intolerance of ambiguity fuels the illusion of certainty that afflicts the overconfident. Some authors mistakenly regard self-confidence as an attitude or feeling state that you can talk yourself into. Self-confidence results from experiences of success and correcting or compensating...
