ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane retention of Fritz a watershed moment

All is well that ends well. Fortunately, the ending may be just a new beginning at Tulane. Willie Fritz remains the coach of the Green Wave, a huge winning development for the Green Wave and its loyal and growing fan base. The two levels of fans are important. Having been...
ATLANTA, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech

A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans

With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

13 New Orleans schools tried to renew their charters. One failed.

ENCORE Academy will close at the end of the current academic year, after New Orleans public school officials decided not to renew the charter for the 11-year-old, art-based school in the 7th Ward. It was the only one of 13 renewal applicants not to gain the endorsement of schools Superintendent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
bigeasymagazine.com

Convention Center Workers Warn of Possible Strike

Sodexo employees at the New Orleans Convention Center represented by the hospitality workers’ union Unite Here Local 23 warned of a possible strike over low pay and poor working conditions. New Orleans workers joined with Unite Here members employed by Sodexo in Orlando, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Detroit. Workers in Orlando have already voted to authorize a strike, and Las Vegas workers will conduct a strike vote on December 7 and 8. The contract with Sodexo workers in New Orleans expires on Dec. 31.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery

Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy