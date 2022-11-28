Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane retention of Fritz a watershed moment
All is well that ends well. Fortunately, the ending may be just a new beginning at Tulane. Willie Fritz remains the coach of the Green Wave, a huge winning development for the Green Wave and its loyal and growing fan base. The two levels of fans are important. Having been...
Coach Fritz reassures commitment to No. 18 Tulane as AAC Championship game approaches
On Tuesday morning, a reporter asked Coach Fritz if he planned to still be at Tulane next year, to which he promptly replied, "Yes, I do."
WDSU
Report: Tulane's Willie Fritz will not be new Georgia Tech head coach
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University head football coach Willie Fritz will not become the new head coach at Georgia Tech. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
“I am the head coach at Tulane.” Fritz addresses Georgia Tech rumors ahead of AAC title game
Tulane will host Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon, and it may or may not be Willie Fritz's final game as the Green Wave's head coach.
Yardbarker
Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech
A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
Tulane rises, LSU falls in latest College Football Playoff rankings
An upset loss to Texas A&M over the weekend dropped LSU from fifth to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans
With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
NOLA.com
13 New Orleans schools tried to renew their charters. One failed.
ENCORE Academy will close at the end of the current academic year, after New Orleans public school officials decided not to renew the charter for the 11-year-old, art-based school in the 7th Ward. It was the only one of 13 renewal applicants not to gain the endorsement of schools Superintendent...
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
bigeasymagazine.com
Convention Center Workers Warn of Possible Strike
Sodexo employees at the New Orleans Convention Center represented by the hospitality workers’ union Unite Here Local 23 warned of a possible strike over low pay and poor working conditions. New Orleans workers joined with Unite Here members employed by Sodexo in Orlando, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Detroit. Workers in Orlando have already voted to authorize a strike, and Las Vegas workers will conduct a strike vote on December 7 and 8. The contract with Sodexo workers in New Orleans expires on Dec. 31.
NOPD: Two commit early-morning carjacking near Bayou St. John
Detectives have asked for the public's help in identifying two people accused of a carjacking early Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
whereyat.com
100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery
Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
WWL-TV
1 dead as Amtrak train on NY to New Orleans route, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Comments / 0