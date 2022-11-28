ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023

CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Measles Cases Increase Drastically In Columbus

The total number of measles cases in Columbus has now surpassed 40, according to an update from health officials this morning (November 29). The city of Columbus has seen a 12-case increase from Monday morning's update on the Columbus Public Health dashboard. This means there are now 44 "confirmed and probable" measles cases in central Ohio. 17 people have been hospitalized thus far.
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended

POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood

If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
Franklin County judgeship heads to recount

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A longstanding Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge who easily won election three times is facing his first real challenge for the bench. The official results of the 2022 election — pitting Judge Michael Holbrook against Zach Gwin — are headed for a recount, according to the Franklin County Board of […]
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
Child among 2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child is among two people who were shot Wednesday on the northeast side. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 2171 Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. One victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another victim...
Courthouse Still Planned for Downtown Park That Was Fenced Off Years Ago

Plans are still moving forward to build a new municipal courthouse building on the site of Dorrian Commons Park on South High Street. The park, which is located at the corner of East Mound Street, opened in 1976 after the ornate Franklin County Courthouse was demolished. It was fenced off and closed to the public in late 2018 “because of some maintenance and safety issues,” according to Tyler Lowry, Director of Public Affairs for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.
