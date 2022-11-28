Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Low income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022, through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Columbus Public Health reveals 3 locations people may have had measles exposure, urge unvaccinated to watch for symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are three locations people in central Ohio may have had measles exposure in the last two weeks. Columbus Public Health detailed three public places where people may have been exposed, and they say the outbreak now spans across Franklin and Ross counties. "90% of unvaccinated...
iheart.com
Measles Cases Increase Drastically In Columbus
The total number of measles cases in Columbus has now surpassed 40, according to an update from health officials this morning (November 29). The city of Columbus has seen a 12-case increase from Monday morning's update on the Columbus Public Health dashboard. This means there are now 44 "confirmed and probable" measles cases in central Ohio. 17 people have been hospitalized thus far.
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended
POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.
Health officials investigating 32 confirmed measles cases from Columbus-area schools, day cares
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials are now investigating 32 confirmed cases of measles among children from 12 child care centers and schools in the Columbus area. Columbus Public Health said 31 cases were with children who are unvaccinated. The vaccination status for one of the cases is unclear at this time.
wosu.org
Some call for Columbus to ban sale of menthol cigarettes; others urge enforcing existing laws
Public health experts and advocates for African American wellness are calling on the city of Columbus to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored vaping products. But others contend the city would make a bigger impact by focusing on enforcement of existing laws, instead of making new bans and rules.
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
Franklin County judgeship heads to recount
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A longstanding Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge who easily won election three times is facing his first real challenge for the bench. The official results of the 2022 election — pitting Judge Michael Holbrook against Zach Gwin — are headed for a recount, according to the Franklin County Board of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio State insists construction, workplace are safe after cracking concrete on hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — University officials insist the workplace is safe and the massive inpatient hospital being built near campus is not compromised after cracks were found in concrete on a support column. Ohio State University halted construction last week but has since resumed as evaluation and repairs are...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
13-year-old took weapon trick-or-treating: Family
A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun.
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
WSYX ABC6
Child among 2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child is among two people who were shot Wednesday on the northeast side. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 2171 Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. One victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another victim...
columbusunderground.com
Courthouse Still Planned for Downtown Park That Was Fenced Off Years Ago
Plans are still moving forward to build a new municipal courthouse building on the site of Dorrian Commons Park on South High Street. The park, which is located at the corner of East Mound Street, opened in 1976 after the ornate Franklin County Courthouse was demolished. It was fenced off and closed to the public in late 2018 “because of some maintenance and safety issues,” according to Tyler Lowry, Director of Public Affairs for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.
Comments / 1