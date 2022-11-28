Read full article on original website
News that won't surprise a single woman: Men in the workplace get to the top thanks to greater self-esteem, landmark study finds
Many women in the workplace have long suspected it's swaggering arrogance that enables their male counterparts to get ahead. Now a landmark study concludes that men's greater self-esteem puts more of them into the top jobs than women. The pressures of parenting with career breaks to have children and the...
MedicalXpress
Study: Due to masculine dominance, gynecological science focuses on reproduction rather than women's health
A new preliminary study from Tel Aviv University reveals that due to masculine dominance of the gynecological science field, most gynecological research focuses on childbirth and reproduction rather than women's health and well-being. Mapping scientific journals in the category of gynecology and obstetrics, the study found that the majority deal with fertility, pregnancy, fetuses, and childbirth, while many topics that are much more critical to women's quality of life receive little attention, both in scientific research and in the clinic.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that online learning during COVID-19 was detrimental to teen mental health, school satisfaction, performance
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the social and school world for teens as virtual learning or hybrid learning became the norm in 2020-21. The unprecedented shutdown of classroom learning caused undue stress, low levels of social inclusion and low satisfaction with school for many—and mental health issues for some, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Davis.
MedicalXpress
Incarceration of parent is associated with worse access to health care for millions of US children, new study shows
According to a new study, children exposed to parental incarceration had worse access to primary care and more unmet dental and mental health care needs than their peers, even after accounting for income, insurance status, rurality, and other important factors. With the United States having the highest incarceration rate in...
News-Medical.net
Infant-directed singing improves infants’ social visual behavior according to new research
In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, researchers assessed the impact of infant-directed singing on the social visual behavior of the infant. Background. When children are young, caretakers sing to them to calm, appease and engage them. This is how music begins...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
MedicalXpress
Six common COVID myths busted by a virologist and a public health expert
Almost three years into the pandemic, myths and misinformation remain widespread. Here we, a virologist and a public health researcher, debunk some common misconceptions about COVID. Myth 1: The virus is becoming milder. There's a prevailing myth in the omicron era that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is becoming...
psychologytoday.com
Does Any Good Come From Spanking Children?
Many Americans believe in spanking children, but the good news is that spanking is declining. Spanking is harmful both to children and to the parents doing the spanking. There is a relationship between spanking, parenting styles, and childhood overindulgence. Many parents have done it once or, if not done it,...
MedicalXpress
HIV prevention: New injection could boost the fight, but some hurdles remain
While the world has focused on the COVID pandemic for nearly three years, less and less attention is being paid to HIV. However, HIV is still a global problem. In 2021, according to the United Nations, 38.4 million people were living with HIV, over 650,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses, and 1.5 million became newly infected.
MedicalXpress
New study maps the development of the 20 most common psychiatric disorders
"Let's see how things go." So psychiatrists often say to one another after a patient has been diagnosed with the first disorder—not because the diagnosis is not correct, but because psychiatrists know that psychiatric diagnoses have a tendency to change over the years. In fact, 47% of psychiatric patients...
‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
MedicalXpress
Consuming a high sodium, low potassium diet could increase the risk of cognitive decline
Dementia impairs sufferers' ability to remember, think and make decisions to the point where their everyday activities are affected. The condition has become one of the leading causes of death and disability among the elderly globally. As China is not only home to the largest elderly population, but also one of the fastest aging, dementia poses great economic, health and social challenges for the country.
Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy
I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.
Unattractive people earn significantly more money, according to a new study
A study done by researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Massachusetts came across a surprising discovery regarding the relationship between a person's attractiveness and their bank account. Even though it was commonly believed that attractive people attract higher income, the researchers declared this belief does not hold true all the time.
More than 800 undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis cases found with routine A&E testing
More than 800 people living with undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis have been identified in just six months following the rollout of routine testing in A&E, according to NHS England.The health service introduced opt-out HIV screening in April to 33 hospital departments as part of efforts to become the first country in the world to stop new cases of the virus before 2030.Latest data suggests there have been 834 newly identified cases of people living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C found between April and September following its launch.NHS England said 153 people who were previously diagnosed but were not...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that experiences of daily stress decrease as people age
Stories about how daily stress can negatively impact people's lives, from physical health to mental and emotional well-being, are frequently in the media. But there is good news about the experience of daily stress as people age. Results from a recent research study led by David Almeida, professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, showed that the number of daily stressors and people's reactivity to daily stressors decreases with age. The findings were published in the journal Developmental Psychology.
MedicalXpress
Increasing protein intake by 25 g a day could help women reduce hip fracture risk by up to 14%
Increasing intake of protein and drinking regular cups of tea or coffee is one way women could reduce their risk of suffering a hip fracture, according to new research. Food scientists at the University of Leeds in the UK have found that for women, a 25 g a day increase in protein was associated with, on average, a 14% reduction in their risk of hip fracture. In a surprise twist, they also discovered that every additional cup of tea or coffee they drank was linked with a 4% reduction in risk.
MedicalXpress
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development, finds new study
A group of international researchers has examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child's temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
MedicalXpress
Novel brain imaging study seeks answers to chronic fatigue mystery
Vibrant, bubbly and full of energy, 24-year-old occupational rehabilitation consultant Nadia was living her best life. Then the fatigue took hold. Now, five years since her first symptoms of chronic fatigue appeared, she is taking part in a novel brain imaging study by the University of the Sunshine Coast seeking better, faster ways to diagnose and treat the debilitating syndrome that affects more than 24 million people worldwide.
