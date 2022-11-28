ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

EP’s Veterans Memorial Parkway is ‘threatened and at-risk,’ national report warns

By Ted Nesi
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208Tvc_0jQ7nKjl00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Veterans Memorial Parkway is one of a dozen “threatened and at-risk landscapes” around the country that were created by the family that helped design Central Park, according to a new report.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation, a Washington-based advocacy group, said this year’s edition of its annual “Landslide” report focuses on legendary landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., who designed Central Park and whose bicentennial is this year, along with his son Frederick Olmsted Jr. and stepson John Charles Olmsted.

“Our intent with this report is to foster greater awareness and curiosity about this exceptional legacy, and to encourage a stronger shared responsibility for its future,” Charles A. Birnbaum, president and CEO of the Cultural Landscape Foundation, said in a statement.

Veterans Memorial Parkway — originally named Barrington Parkway but renamed after World War II — carries travelers into Riverside along the waterfront from Second Street to Route 103. The 2.4-mile road passes landmarks such as Squantum Woods and Watchemoket Cove, and was named a state Designated Scenic Highway in 1991.

The Olmsted Brothers firm — led by Frederick Olmsted Jr. and another project manager, Percy Reginald Jones — designed 245 plans for the parkway in the early 20th century, with construction taking place between 1910 and 1920.

The parkway “offers the driver carefully framed views of both scenic natural features and the city’s bustling industrial waterfront,” the Cultural Landscape Foundation report states, though an effort to add it to the National Register of Historic Places failed in the early 1990s.

“Today, as the waterfront rapidly develops, this scenic drive’s borrowed views are privatized and the continuity of its intended ribbon of trees and landscaped medians is being threatened or altered by generic engineering solutions that include roundabouts, stoplights, and stop signs,” the report says.

Veterans Memorial Parkway has been the backdrop for a fierce fight over development in recent years, as activists tried to block the proposed redevelopment of the old Metacomet County Club, which Marshall Properties wants to turn into a mixed-used site.

Patricia Resende, a spokesperson for East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, argued that improvements encouraged by city leaders are actually leading to “revitalization” along the parkway.

“Throughout history, there have been varying uses along the parkway including rail lines and business,” Resende told 12 News. “For decades, the area was littered with active, industrial chemical and oil facilities. Once industry vacated the area, it left unsightly contaminated landscapes.”

“Now, we are in a position to beautify the area in a way that it hasn’t been in decades,” she said. “No longer do you have contaminated land. You will now have improvements in the area including repaving, lighting and tree plantings. The area will continue to have a ribbon of trees and scenic views.”

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

WaterFire: partial lighting in Waterplace Park has been canceled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to inclement weather, WaterFire Providence announced that the partial lighting in Waterplace Park on Saturday has been canceled. Other festivities are still being held Saturday in the city. People interested in attending any of the Three Nights of Lights activities are encouraged to check...
independentri.com

Water Department investigating series of underground leaks

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fall River holiday parade canceled

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled. The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event. However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will […]
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000

From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
BRISTOL, RI
WPRI 12 News

Building collapses following early morning fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews battled an early morning fire Saturday on South Second Street in New Bedford.  “When we arrived, this building was fully involved,” said New Bedford Fire Chief, Scott Kruger. “There were flames from the basement all the way to the roof…the building actually collapsed in a short amount of time.”  […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Drier and Brighter Sunday Ahead

After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday. On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick. Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region. The transition to that drier air starts tonight […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire partial lighting canceled for Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 3rd night of WaterFire’s Holiday Celebrations partial lighting has been canceled due to inclement weather. Some events are still taking place, like the WaterFire Accelerate in The Graduate Hotel’s Sweet Dreams Society Studio from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For a full list of activities, you can click here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022

From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.

Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy