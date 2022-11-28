ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson reinstated by NFL, activated by Browns and set to start vs. Texans Sunday

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjec0_0jQ7nH5a00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms of his disciplinary settlement and was fully reinstated by the NFL Monday afternoon.

The Browns added Watson to their active 53-man roster from the reserve/suspended by commissioner list and waived quarterback Joshua Dobbs to make room.

Watson will start for the Browns Sunday in Houston against his former team, the Texans, in what is expected to be a hostile environment.

“Deshaun has the support of his teammates and has the support of this organization,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Really right now his focus and my focus is on the Houston game. That is what we have to do as players and as coaches is put the blinders on. Whatever is going on on the outside really can’t matter to us. We have to focus on doing our job, and I think he definitely understands that.”

Watson served an 11-game ban, paid a $5 million fine and has been participating in a counseling program under the terms of a disciplinary settlement with the NFL following civil lawsuits filed by nearly two dozen women accusing the three-time Pro Bowler of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while a member of the Texans.

Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits while two remain active according to Harris County, Texas court records.

The disciplinary settlement, which was reached in mid-August, followed the NFL’s appeal of a six-game ban that independent arbiter and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson handed down after she found that Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy in multiple ways amid the accusations levied against him.

Watson returned to the Browns facility on October 10 where he attended meetings and worked out on his own. He began practicing with the team on November 16 where he took scout team and some limited offensive reps to prepare the defense for their last two games.

“He looks good,” receiver Donovan Peoples Jones said.

“He is a cool guy. Ready and excited to play with him.”

Watson hasn’t played since the 2020 season when he led the NFL in passing yardage, a span of nearly 700 days, but rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. echoed Peoples-Jones’ assessment of where Watson’s game is.

“He looks pretty good. I know he's ready,” Emerson said. “I'm excited for him. He threw a fade on me it was like—I can't really explain it. It was like an overhead, back shoulder fade that only the receiver could catch. It was like out of bounds and a receiver had thrown both his arms over his shoulder to catch the ball, and I had no chance to make that play. So I'm excited for him to come back.

“I feel like Deshaun is very explosive. I feel like we’ll have a lot more explosive plays.”

Cleveland went 4-7 in Watson’s absence and are banking on him to be the transformational player the franchise has lacked for decades at the quarterback position.

“I have confidence in Deshaun based on his preparation,” Stefanski said. “Really, the focus is on him just doing his job. We are still going to be all about the team effort and still offense, defense and special teams. This is never ever going to be about one person. As it relates to Deshaun, I believe in his preparation. I believe that he has worked really hard on a bunch of things to be ready to go.”

The Browns acquired Watson from the Texans in March for six draft picks, including three first rounders, and then gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
CLEVELAND, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat about Tom Brady goes viral

Tom Brady did something on Sunday that he has never done before in his 23-year NFL career, but this first is not something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is proud of. The Bucs held a 17-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter before David Njoku made an incredible catch on fourth down in the back of the end zone. That allowed the Browns to tie the score with just 32 seconds remaining, and they ended up winning 23-17 in overtime. It also marked the first time that a Brady-led team has ever lost after leading in the final two minutes of regulation by seven or more points.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo

Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
COLUMBUS, OH
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy