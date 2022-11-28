Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says ‘Who?’ After Drake Is Suggested to Be on NBA’s Level
YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't trying to hear about anyone else at the top of the game unless it's himself. Not even Drake. On Monday night (Nov. 21), YoungBoy joined an Instagram Live session held by his booking agent, MAC Agency CEO Andrew Lieber. "Bitch, I'm back," the rapper said...
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
She Changed Her Mind: Keyshia Cole’s Iconic Gap-Toothed Smile Is Back
Back in February 2021, MADAMENOIRE reported on Keyshia Cole posting a photo of herself at the dentist's office with a message asking her fans if she should start rocking her gap-toothed smile again.
August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)
Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for Resurfaced Interview Saying Producers Using Programs Like FL Studio and Logic Have It Too Easy
An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash. On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015....
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Takeoff Net Worth 2022: Is Money The Real Reason Why The Miggos Rapper Was Shot Dead?
Takeoff was tragically shot dead on November 1, 2022. He was 28 years old. Takeoff, one-third of the extremely popular rap trio Migos, was reportedly killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley named 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The news was initially reported by TMZ. A fight came...
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
