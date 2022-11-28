KINSTON, Lenoir County — A weekend of gun violence has one city in Lenoir County questioning the crime rate, and gun violence. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said murders have doubled and shootings are up 50 percent more than last year. He said this past weekend, there have been three different shootings within 24 hours, creating a violent trend, he hopes ends soon.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO