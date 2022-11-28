Read full article on original website
Holiday Safety Fair back for third year, people can donate toys for children at event
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Emergency Management is set to kick off its annual Holiday Safety Fair Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at the Alice F. Keene District Park in Greenville. The third annual fair will...
Weather hinders search for missing man, search now turned to recovery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Earlier this week, crews used drones, divers and robots to recover a car and a woman identified as 40-year-old Shenethia Daniels. Director of the Craven County...
Camp Lejeune security upgrades result in gate closure
Security upgrades to the Camp Johnson Gate will require a full closure beginning December 5th at 6 PM through January 20th at 6 PM. To access Camp Johnson, personnel traveling on NC-24 should use the Wilson Gate entry. Once through the Wilson Gate, drivers should continue down Wilson Boulevard before...
Police continuing search for missing person in river
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Late Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, crews recovered a car and a woman's body from the river. Three boat crews have been searching for a missing man....
Reward increased for information into murder of Randy Miller
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office notified the Atlantic Beach Police Department that the reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the death of Randy Miller. Governor Cooper is raising his office's portion of the reward to $25,000, which...
Greenville man arrested on illegal drug, gun possession charges
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville man was arrested after police found illegal drugs in his vehicle at a traffic stop. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of...
Craven County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Korena Brinkley , age 13. Brinkley was last seen at her residence on N.C. 55 West in Cove City, N.C. on November 30, 2022. Brinkley is described as...
Gun given to student at school by classmate at Warsaw Elementary School
WARSAW, Duplin County — Two students, a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old, at Warsaw Elementary School will receive a juvenile petition after a gun was exchanged between them on campus, according to Duplin County Sheriff's Office Captain Scott Kennedy. He said the mother of the 11-year-old student found a 9mm...
Crystal Coast holiday flotilla to take place December 3rd
Crystal Coast — According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen December 3rd, 2022, starting around 5:30 PM along...
Kinston residents concerned after a weekend of gun violence
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A weekend of gun violence has one city in Lenoir County questioning the crime rate, and gun violence. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said murders have doubled and shootings are up 50 percent more than last year. He said this past weekend, there have been three different shootings within 24 hours, creating a violent trend, he hopes ends soon.
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
Man found shot in Kinston, police looking for suspect
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police responded Monday Nov. 28th, 2022 to a person shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street. It happened around 8 p.m. according to police. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to ECU Health...
Two people injured in Sunday shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party.
Havelock middle schooler charged after making gun-related threats
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Tucker Creek Middle School was charged after police said he made gun-related threats Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The 13-year-old was charged on a juvenile petition, taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention facility. Police said this was an isolated incident and there...
Body identified in Craven Hit and Run
According to Trooper Stephens, on Tuesday November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 8:01 PM, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to a fatal pedestrian hit and run collision on U.S. 17, just south of NC 55, near the Bridgeton community. Trooper Stephens confirmed the deceased pedestrian has been identified...
Pitt County bridge repairs require detours
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers for the week of November 28th, 2022. This detour is scheduled to begin on November 28th and run through...
Goldsboro man sentenced to 18 years in prison for trafficking meth
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. According to court documents, Chris Montreal Davis, 42, was part of a large scale drug trafficking organization distributing large amounts of crystal meth. Davis was maintaining several "stash houses" in the area,...
Pitt County officials ask for community input on new land use plan
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On November 29th, Pitt County officials asked for the public’s input on a new land use development plan. Officials said the current plan is outdated and needs improvement to accommodate growth. Envision Pitt County 2045 is the name of the new land use plan...
Kinston man arrested on Attempted Murder and Stalking charges
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near 800 Herbert Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers said they were met with a woman victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
