Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
2nd man dies after Providence house fire
The fire broke out inside a Lisbon Street home on the night of Nov. 19.
ABC6.com
Man injured in mid-November Providence house fire passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second man who was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence nearly two weeks ago has died. Providence police said Elier Guadalupe, 63, passed away at the hospital Thanksgiving morning. The fire broke out at a home on the night of...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
Turnto10.com
Hazmat team responds to chlorine container spill at Rhode Island College
(WJAR) — A hazmat team from the Providence Fire Department were called to Rhode Island College for a chlorine container spill. Fire officials told NBC 10 News the container had expanded, causing the spill. The building was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported. Officials said the...
Man arrested after Warwick rollover crash
One southbound lane of Post Road is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Turnto10.com
Providence police detain man after woman reports a stolen car with a child inside
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside in Providence. The Providence Police Department says a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside Tuesday evening. The vehicle was stolen from 342 Broad St. The woman went into...
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
Turnto10.com
McKee administration proposes using Cranston Street Armory as warming center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Housing the homeless seems to be a recurring issue with only temporary solutions. Millions of tax dollars have been devoted to homeless programs this year, but as the cold weather arrives, very few new beds are ready. Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced one temporary measure...
ABC6.com
House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
YAHOO!
Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence
PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
VIDEO: Massive 4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings in Mystic
A four-alarm fire destroyed multiple buildings in Mystic Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Turnto10.com
Married couple stabbed and beaten to death in Plymouth County
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts were looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday that Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead in...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
Comments / 0