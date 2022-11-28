ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

Man injured in mid-November Providence house fire passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second man who was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence nearly two weeks ago has died. Providence police said Elier Guadalupe, 63, passed away at the hospital Thanksgiving morning. The fire broke out at a home on the night of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
STONINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
ABC6.com

House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YAHOO!

Man dies after shooting Wednesday night in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot on Phebe Street in Providence and then crashing his car into a fence nearby on Hazael Street. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said police and firefighters responded to the crash. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Married couple stabbed and beaten to death in Plymouth County

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts were looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday that Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead in...
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River

The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

