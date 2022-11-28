ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols basketball drop from latest AP Top 25 poll

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After coming in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll , the Lady Vols basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 in the newest edition of the poll.

The Week 4 rankings were released Monday and Tennessee fell from No. 23 to unranked despite two wins since the Week 3 edition was released on Nov 21.

The Lady Vols lost four of their first six games including home games against Indiana and UCLA. Their overall record now stands at 4-4.

Tennessee exited the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas after a narrow 73-72 loss to Gonzaga. The team has since bounced back with home wins over Colorado and Eastern Kentucky.

Senior guard Jordan Horston became the 48nd player in Lady Vols history to surpass 1,000 career points during Sunday’s win over Eastern Kentucky.

Head coach Kellie Harper will now have a full week before their next game on Dec. 4 when the Lady Vols host Virginia Tech as part of the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.

Tennessee will play five of their next six games at home before conference play begins away at Florida. They’ll travel to California on Dec. 18 to face 2nd-ranked Stanford.

WATE

