Iowa School Performance Profiles Released
The Iowa Department of Education recently updated their Iowa School Performance Profiles, an online tool used to assess the performances of all public schools in the state. Schools are examined in terms of multiple accountability measures such as academic achievement in math and language arts, student growth based on state assessments, graduation rate, and conditions for learning. Other metrics detailed in the profiles include attendance, staff retention, and suspensions or expulsions.
Des Moines Schools Could See a Record Number of Homeless Students
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's largest school district is on track to see a record number of homeless students this school year--after setting a record last year. "That was just over 1,100 homeless students by the end of the school year last year. We, as of right now, have 920 kids that are identified as homeless. Our numbers are much, much greater than they were last year, and we're on track to surpass that number," says Des Moines Public School District Homeless Liaison Lyn Marchant.
Voter registration challenge against Iowa Senate Majority Leader
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a challenge to Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration. Whitver, a Republican, won the election for Senate District 23 by defeating Democrat Matt Pries. Whitver had previously represented a district centered in Ankeny in the Iowa Senate.
Bauder’s for sale. Final election finances. Central Iowa’s highest nonprofit salaries.
A “for sale” sign has been spotted at Bauder’s, Des Moines’ iconic ice cream shop and former pharmacy. Owner Kim Robertson said she is simply looking for a transition. “I’ve been here 51 years of my life, so I think it’s time that I just pursue options,” she said. “It’s just a feeler.”
Reynolds joins 20 governors asking for repeal of Biden’s vaccine mandate for military
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds joined governors from 20 other states across America sending a letter to Congressional Leadership requesting immediate action to repeal the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk...
Iowa Governor Joins Govs Asking For Vaccine Mandate Repeal
Iowa governor still ducking public questions
Three weeks after her re-election victory, Governor Kim Reynolds continues to avoid unscripted interactions with journalists. She has not held a news conference for 20 weeks, and her public appearances since the November election have not even built in "gaggles" where reporters could informally ask a few questions. Reynolds cut...
How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View last year before the governor announced what became a successful reelection bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior to Sen. Charles […] The post How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Article lists Gov. Reynolds as possible Trump running mate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that he is officially running for president. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could land as his vice presidential pick. In an article in The Atlantic, Reynolds is said to be among several high-profile Republican women listed as potential contenders in 2024.
COVID-19 cases continue to jump in Iowa throughout November
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of COVID-19 cases took a big jump in Iowa over the past week. New numbers released on Wednesday by state health officials show over 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19. That's up nearly 500 cases from the week before. The number of COVID-19 cases...
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
How to recycle old and broken Christmas lights in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights. Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights: Clive Public Library East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library Central […]
Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee
Gov. Tim Walz points to the Duluth Lift Bridge while on a fire truck aerial ladder at a local fire station on Wednesday. Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota reformer. As Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature, DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration committee is soliciting donations as...
Iowa Attorney General-elect Bird announces Chief Deputy Sam Langholz
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird today announced her first senior staff appointment. The new Attorney General has selected Sam Langholz, a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law with deep Iowa roots, to serve as her Chief Deputy Attorney General upon taking office. Langholz currently serves as Assistant Solicitor General and Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa.
Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation
A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free...
