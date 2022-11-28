DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's largest school district is on track to see a record number of homeless students this school year--after setting a record last year. "That was just over 1,100 homeless students by the end of the school year last year. We, as of right now, have 920 kids that are identified as homeless. Our numbers are much, much greater than they were last year, and we're on track to surpass that number," says Des Moines Public School District Homeless Liaison Lyn Marchant.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO