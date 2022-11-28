ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser

Read full article on original website
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU professor part of national project researching support for students with disabilities
As part of a national project researching community opportunities and supports for students with disabilities, Dr. Dawn Rowe, a professor in East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College, has recently received a grant worth $3 million. Rowe is a professor of special education and specializes in teaching pre-service teachers methods...
Johnson City Press
Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children
Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event. C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Johnson City Press
Sevier newspaper wins national awards
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier's student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place "Story of the Year" in the Junior High/Middle School category.
Johnson City Press
Isaiah 117 House holds community event in Hawkins County to raise awareness as they prepare to break ground
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Johnson City Press
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio has won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Johnson City Press
East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists
BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board Monday night. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board vote for that. A work session is at 4:30 p.m. that day, at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
A Buccaneer Christmas at ETSU
East Tennessee State athletes and cheerleaders hosted a group of children from Coalition for Kids at the Buccaneer Christmas event Tuesday night at the Minidome. Santa Claus paid a visit and all the kids got to run and play with their hosts before receiving gifts.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market
Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
Fighting a rare disease: Local parents raise awareness as baby faces SMARD
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trip to the local children’s hospital with a sick infant led to a much more complex diagnosis than her parents expected. According to her father, Scott Shriner, Quinnlee Mae Shriner appeared sick in late September but tested negative several times for respiratory viruses. After several days of symptoms, she […]
Johnson City Press
Program collecting coats, blankets for needy
KINGSPORT — For years, the Kitchen of Hope has filled the plates of the homeless families and individuals of Kingsport. Approaching the cold weather months, another program is entering its third year of putting warm clothes on the backs of our neighbors. The program is called "Cover Thy Warmth...
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Johnson City Press
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
What does it take to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Tri-Cities?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- People follow them, line up for hours to see them, and marvel at the Budweiser Clydesdales. The horses, trainers, and of course the dalmatians have been in Johnson City since Monday ahead of a busy week of parades and one-horse shows. “It’s probably the best phone call I get to make […]
993thex.com
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
