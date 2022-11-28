ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser

By Jennifer Hill - ETSU Marketing, Communications
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children

Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event. C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Sevier newspaper wins national awards

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier's student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place "Story of the Year" in the Junior High/Middle School category.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors

BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio has won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists

BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board Monday night. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board vote for that. A work session is at 4:30 p.m. that day, at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

A Buccaneer Christmas at ETSU

East Tennessee State athletes and cheerleaders hosted a group of children from Coalition for Kids at the Buccaneer Christmas event Tuesday night at the Minidome. Santa Claus paid a visit and all the kids got to run and play with their hosts before receiving gifts.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market

Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Fighting a rare disease: Local parents raise awareness as baby faces SMARD

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trip to the local children’s hospital with a sick infant led to a much more complex diagnosis than her parents expected. According to her father, Scott Shriner, Quinnlee Mae Shriner appeared sick in late September but tested negative several times for respiratory viruses. After several days of symptoms, she […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Program collecting coats, blankets for needy

KINGSPORT — For years, the Kitchen of Hope has filled the plates of the homeless families and individuals of Kingsport. Approaching the cold weather months, another program is entering its third year of putting warm clothes on the backs of our neighbors. The program is called "Cover Thy Warmth...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts

KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year

A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy