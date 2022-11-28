Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Air Connect Begins Aeroitalia Codeshare From Dec 2022
Romanian carrier Air Connect starting this month (December 2022) launches codeshare partnership with Aeroitalia, covering service between Romania and Italy. From 09DEC22, planned codeshare routes to cover following routes. Air Connect operated by Aeroitalia. Bacau – Milan Bergamo. Bacau – Rome Fiumcino. Bucharest – Florence (eff 19DEC22)
aeroroutes.com
Condor Nov/Dec 2023 Preliminary North America Operations
Condor this week gradually filed schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. The following is the airline’s preliminary North American operation for the month of November and December 2023, as additional aircraft changes are scheduled on its long-haul network during the season. Frankfurt – Los Angeles 2 weekly...
aeroroutes.com
Hawaiian Airlines to Resume Cook Islands Service From May 2023
Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday 30NOV22 announced service resumption to The Cook Islands, where it previously served between 1987 and 1993 with DC8. Scheduled to open for bookings starting 07DEC22, the airline will commence Honolulu – Rarotonga operation on 07MAY23, with Airbus A321neo aircraft operates one weekly flight. HA495 HNL1600...
aeroroutes.com
Hainan Airlines Adds Shenzhen – Tel Aviv Service From late-Nov 2022
Hainan Airlines this week resumed service to Israel, as the airline schedules Shenzhen – Tel Aviv nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. First flight was operated on 29NOV22, scheduled once weekly throughout Northern winter 2022/23 season. HU743 SZX0130 – 0640TLV 789 2. HU744 TLV1450 – 0615+1SZX 789 2...
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Atlantic Increases Austin Service From Sep 2023
Virgin Atlantic in the second half of 2023 plans to expand service on London Heathrow – Austin route, as overall service increasing from 4 to 7 weekly. Planned frequency increase will commence on 07SEP23, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. VS231 LHR1150 – 1620AUS 789 246. VS231 LHR1200 –...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Toronto Service in Dec 2022/Jan 2023
Korean Air during Christmas and New Year period plans to increase Seoul Incheon – Toronto service, as the carrier resumes 5th weekly flight, operating on Sundays. The additional service is scheduled from 11DEC22 to 08JAN23, operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. KE073 ICN1020 – 0920YYZ 789 x24. KE074 YYZ1140...
aeroroutes.com
FlyArystan Doubles Aktau – Istanbul Flights in 1Q23
FlyArystan in January 2023 plans to increase service to Turkey, as the airline schedules 2nd weekly Aktau – Istanbul nonstop flight, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. The new service will operate on Wednesdays, effective 11JAN23. KC7625 SCO0840 – 1020IST 320 3. KC7625 SCO1300 – 1440IST 320 6.
aeroroutes.com
Conviasa Schedules Nonstop Caracas – Doha Flight in Dec 2022
Conviasa in the first half of December 2022 schedules nonstop service to Qatar for the World Cup, with 2 round-trip flights scheduled. First Caracas – Doha flight will depart today (03DEC22), with Airbus A340-600 aircraft. V03830 CCS1300 – 1030+1DOH 346. 03DEC22. V03830 CCS2000 – 1730+1DOH 346. 11DEC22.
aeroroutes.com
Air China Jan 2023 South Africa Service Changes
Air China during Chinese New Year in 2023 is temporarily adjusting service to South Africa. The one weekly Beijing Capital – Johannesburg – Chengdu Shuangliu service will be suspended from 14JAN23 to 02FEB23. This route is operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. CA865 PEK1250 – 2115JNB 773 5.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Begins ex-Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER Service From Nov 2022
Delta Air Lines in late-November 2022 commenced 173/180-seater Boeing 737-900ER aircraft operation, mainly operates service to/from Atlanta. The ex-Lion Air aircraft’s configuration is C12Y161 and C12Y168. Planned operation as follows. Atlanta – Birmingham AL (eff 20DEC22) Atlanta – Destin-Fort Walton Beach (eff 09JAN23) Atlanta – Melbourne FL...
aeroroutes.com
Thai VietJet Air Plans Chiang Mai – Osaka Launch in 1Q23
Thai VietJet Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to add service to Osaka, as the airline opened reservation for Chiang Mai – Osaka Kanai nonstop flight, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 31JAN23. VZ822 CNX2300 – 0600+1KIX 321 246...
aeroroutes.com
Air France NS23 Minneapolis Service Adjustment
Air France in the last few weeks filed service changes to its planned Paris CDG – Minneapolis/St. Paul seasonal service in 2023. Previously scheduled to operate from 26MAR23 in 2023, the airline now plans to operate service from 01MAY23, with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. Service is scheduled with 1 daily...
aeroroutes.com
Air Rarotonga 2023 Tahiti Operations – 02DEC22
Air Rarotonga in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Tahiti service, after brief suspension during Christmas and New Year season, between 17DEC22 and 20JAN23. In 2023, the airline continues to operate Rarotonga – Papeete service once weekly, with its Saab 340 aircraft. The airline intends to add...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Accelerates Hong Kong Passenger Flight Increase in 1Q23
Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update continues to ramp up passenger service restoration on Singapore – Hong Kong route. The 3rd daily service will now be resumed from 15JAN23 with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of 26MAR23. Prior to recent development, the airline originally planned to resume 3rd daily flight from 01JUN23.
aeroroutes.com
Cebu Pacific Moves Melbourne Service Resumption to May 2023
Cebu Pacific has revised planned service resumption on Manila – Melbourne route, based on the airline’s web booking system. Previously scheduled to resume on 26MAR23, first flight available for reservation on 02MAY23. 5J049 MNL1230 – 2235MEL 330 247. 5J050 MEL0050 – 0720MNL 330 135.
aeroroutes.com
Volaris El Salvador late-1Q23 US Network Expansion
Vuela El Salvador (Volaris El Salvador) this week announces planned US network expansion, scheduled for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned new routes include the following. San Salvador – Houston eff 26MAR23 4 weekly A320. N34320 SAL0700 – 1102IAH 320 x246. N34321 IAH1232 – 1438SAL 320 x246. San...
aeroroutes.com
Red Wings Nov/Dec 2022 International Network Additions
Red Wings in November and December 2022 continues to expand international network, including Istanbul, Izmir and Almaty. Mineralnye Vody – Istanbul eff 26NOV22 1 weekly SSJ100. WZ4655 MRV1200 – 1430IST SU9 6. WZ4656 IST0850 – 1100MRV SU9 6. Moscow Domodedovo – Izmir. eff 23DEC22 1 weekly...
aeroroutes.com
Air Moana Schedules Service Launch in Feb 2023
Air Moana, the new scheduled domestic carrier in French Polynesia, on Thursday 01DEC22 local time opened reservation on its website. The airline intends to launch scheduled service with 2 ATR72-600 aircraft in mid-February 2023, with service from Papeete to Bora Bora, Hiva Oa (Atuona), Moorea, Nuku Hiva, Raiatea and Rangiroa. The airline will also serve Moorea from Bora Bora. Based on the airline’s booking system, airline code is “NM”.
aeroroutes.com
Turkish Airlines Increases Panama City Service in NW23
Turkish Airlines in Northern winter 2023/24 season intends to increase Istanbul – Panama City nonstop terminator service, currently scheduled 3 times weekly. From 29OCT23, the airline plans to add 4th weekly flight, raising overall frequency from 10 to 11 weekly. Boeing 787-9 operates following schedule. TK903 IST1400 – 2015PTY...
Comments / 0