Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes issues challenge to young fans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes challenged students to join his "Read for 15" team through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by the Buc What Ya Heard podcast to discuss the Saints vs Buccaneers matchup on Monday Night Football. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts...
When is Miller time? An update and analysis of Von Miller's knee injury
While Von Miller is not set to suit up for the Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, he is optimistic about the next game, where he hopes to be ready to play in time for the Buffalo Bills to face the New York Jets on Dec. 11th.
Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry
For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys Reveal ‘Quantity’ Expectations for WR James Washington
The Dallas Cowboys activated wide receiver James Washington off the Injured Reserve, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday at The Star. The activation opens up a 21-day window for Washington to return to the field. Washington's activation came a day after the Cowboys released defensive end Tarell Basham, opening up...
Pro Bowl Voting: Which Patriots Star Leads Position?
We're on to Las Vegas ... or at least Matthew Judon appears to be. The New England Patriots defender is the leading outside linebacker candidate in the NFL's Pro Bowl Games leaderboard tallied by fan votes. Should his lead prevail ... and the Patriots miss out on Super Bowl LVII ... Judon will partake in a series of Sin City-based skills competitions, culminating in a flag football showdown, during the week before the Big Game.
Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report
Brady spent his first 20 NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020.
‘Big Hat’ Brian Robinson Jr.: Next Gen Commanders - Grading the Rookie RB
ASHBURN, Va. -- We all know the Washington Commanders did well against the Atlanta Falcons. The win alone will tell you that. And rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. had his first 100-yard rushing game while also bringing in his first career receiving touchdown. So it's easy to see why Robinson is getting so much love in the media, from his coaches and teammates, and especially from the fan base.
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Armstead, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Level of confidence this team will beat the Niners this weekend, with or without Armstead? If Armstead were to miss all three road games, minimum W/L record you would think is acceptable for Miami?. Hey Craig, my level...
Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge
Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
Colts-Cowboys Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Colts, with their playoff chances dwindling, are massive underdogs against the Cowboys Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Indianapolis lost to the Steelers, 24-17, at home on Monday and are back on prime-time this week in a must-win situation. Dallas took care of the Giants, 28-20, on Thanksgiving to improve to 5-1 at home.
Deshaun Watson’s Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on Sunday in Houston
There is a sense of excitement in the air as Deshaun Watson is set to return to the field for the first time in nearly two years. Cleveland Browns hope to have their quarterback of the future in place and players are just as excited as the fans. "He's a...
Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy
It's been quite the week for Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as there was plenty of a stir after he wasn't included in the list of finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award despite posting several records and better statistics than those who did make the cut. In the same week,...
Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed
DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
Steelers-Falcons Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Falcons (5-7) host the Steelers (4-7) on Sunday afternoon in the first meeting between the teams since since 2018. The Falcons are still in contention for the NFC South title, sitting only one loss behind the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh is tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North, but is fresh off a road win versus the Colts on Monday Night Football.
