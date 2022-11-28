ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Shooting Suspect Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening. On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder

Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspect Apprehended Following Standoff with Thibodaux Police

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made following a standoff. Today, November 29, 2022, Tyler Tillman was taken into custody, following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Officers, Detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded to this location, after receiving information that Mr. Tillman was in a residence at this specific location. Officers had knowledge that Mr. Tillman was wanted for Contempt of Court on multiple drug, weapon and resisting related charges. Mr. Tillman has been at large for over 6 months, evading capture on the charges totaling a $505,000.00 bond.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting

theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man

HOUMA, LA
WWL

JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help

METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.

On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
HOUMA, LA

