Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Shooting Suspect Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening. On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
wbrz.com
Mom denied bond after brawl at Ascension gas station led to shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mom accused of shooting someone after she went with her adult daughter — and her two small grandchildren — to confront another group of women in a gas station parking lot claims she only fired the gun in self defense. Despite the claims relayed by...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder
Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspect Apprehended Following Standoff with Thibodaux Police
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made following a standoff. Today, November 29, 2022, Tyler Tillman was taken into custody, following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Officers, Detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded to this location, after receiving information that Mr. Tillman was in a residence at this specific location. Officers had knowledge that Mr. Tillman was wanted for Contempt of Court on multiple drug, weapon and resisting related charges. Mr. Tillman has been at large for over 6 months, evading capture on the charges totaling a $505,000.00 bond.
NOLA.com
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
Police search for car reportedly used in downtown NOLA vehicle burglary
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding the vehicle detectives say was used in a car burglary in the Central Business District.
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Male suffers gunshot wounds following shooting in Seventh Ward
A shooting in the Seventh Ward has left a man wounded.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...
Four carjackings in about six hours in New Orleans, all white SUVs
Cops say four drivers had their vehicles stolen at gunpoint overnight and early this morning in New Orleans. It started at 12:14am in the 3400 block of Esplanade Ave. “Victim in parking lot sitting in his vehicle…
houmatimes.com
19-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at intersection of Beaumont, Columbus Streets
On November 23rd, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Beaumont and Columbus Street. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate the victim, officers then learned that the victim had been transported to a local medical facility by family. The...
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
WDSU
Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man
HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help
METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
houmatimes.com
Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.
On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
WDSU
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
Cops arrest suspected Bourbon St. shooter
An 18-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in the shooting that wounded five people on Bourbon St. over the holiday weekend.
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
Comments / 1