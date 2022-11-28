Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made following a standoff. Today, November 29, 2022, Tyler Tillman was taken into custody, following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Officers, Detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded to this location, after receiving information that Mr. Tillman was in a residence at this specific location. Officers had knowledge that Mr. Tillman was wanted for Contempt of Court on multiple drug, weapon and resisting related charges. Mr. Tillman has been at large for over 6 months, evading capture on the charges totaling a $505,000.00 bond.

