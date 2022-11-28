Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s best broadcasters to provide radio coverage of MHSAA high school football championships
Mississippi best radio broadcasters will come together to provide statewide radio coverage of the MHSAA Football State Championships. The games will be carried on ESPN 105.9 The Zone (WRKS) in Jackson and on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations around the state. Anchoring play-by-play coverage for the broadcasts will be Ben...
breezynews.com
AAA: Gas Averaging Less Than $3 in MS
For the first time since January, the average price for gas in Mississippi is less than $3 a gallon. AAA says it dipped to $2.99 this morning continuing a price decline that began about three weeks ago. While several stations in Carthage and Philadelphia are selling gas for less than $3, the auto club says the countywide average price in Leake and Neshoba counties is around $3.02– and it’s $3.09 in Attala County. AAA says only three states– Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas– have cheaper gas than Mississippi.
breezynews.com
Damage Reported After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi
Severe storms including tornadoes swept across Mississippi last night damaging homes in several counties and knocking out power to more than 11,000 customers. The National Weather Service says Lowndes County was among the hardest-hit areas with a grocery store and church damaged north of Columbus. There’s also damage along a tornado track from Lawrence County to Jefferson Davis County. Several damage reports have come from Jasper County. In Choctaw County, falling trees caused problems with one hitting a house and another blocking the Natchez Trace near Highway 82. In Attala County, a large tree fell on Highway 12 blocking traffic northeast of Kosciusko. Trees were knocked down between Lexington and Durant. And egg-sized hail was reported in Vaiden.
breezynews.com
Lancaster Wins Attala County and District 5 Place 2
Circuit Court Judge District 5 place 2 between Devo Lancaster and Doug Evans runoff was underway today in 7 counties in Central Mississippi. Lancaster took Attala County 535 votes to Evans 336. 7 out of 7 counties reporting Lancaster wins District 5 with 6,144 votes to Evans 2,576 votes.
Comments / 0