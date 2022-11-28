Read full article on original website
Prescott’s Holiday Light Parade Winners Announced
The streets were full of onlookers at the 25th Annual Prescott Holiday Light Parade this past Saturday, November 26th, 2022. More than 40 floats and live entertainment meandered around the Courthouse Plaza and lit up the streets with festive flare. Five judges awarded the best floats in these categories based on creative decoration and most number of lights.
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
This Day in History, December 4th, 2022 – “The Grange”
It was just 155 years ago today, December 4, 1867, when The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was created. The Grange is the oldest group of Americans dedicated to promoting family and agriculture. Sadly, farming seems to be a dying art, as the Grange continues to lose membership for a lack of farmers. Still, the Grange made its mark in history, being involved in voting rights, and even prohibition. Today the Grange works to promote the Traditional American Family values, and agriculture as well. 155 years ago today, farmers got organized.
FreedomCore Pilates New Location is Open!
FreedomCore Pilates, Prescott Valley’s #1 pilates studio is now open in their new locations!. After almost two years on Florentine Rd, Jess Costa and her incredible fitness team have expanded into a new location in the Fry’s Shopping Center, 3140 N. Glassford Hill, Suite 101. On Monday, November...
Prescott Valley Town Manager Earns ICMA Credential
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
AMA Arenacross Comes to Findlay Toyota Center in January
The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday, January 13, 2023. “We are excited to bring the AMA Arenacross Championship to Prescott Valley, AZ. The fans in Prescott Valley will see firsthand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family,” said Wayne Seboa, one of the AMA Arenacross promoters. “A live DJ will kick off the track party at 6:30 pm! The night will be packed with great sound and lights, one v one racing, jump competition, and much more to keep the fans entertained all night. The racing will start at 7:30 pm with some of the top riders in the country battling for the #1 plate.”
Blue Spruce: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Blue Spruce! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Blue Spruce trees combine beauty and function. Their distinctive blue-gray foliage is...
Pines in the Mountain Landscape: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss pines in the mountain landscape. Learn about the right mulch thickness for raspberries, roses and other shrubs, how to treat Pine Scale, rosemary in winter, and so much more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Coming to Findlay Toyota Center
Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever and coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ to perform on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which...
Family Systems & The Mascot | Power of the Mind
On this week’s Power of the Mind presented by Granite Mountain Behavioral Healthcare, Gregory Struve and Elicia Morigeau chat about family dynamics and specifically the “Mascot Role.” What mascots are, how they function in society, what they look for in a partner, and how they develop in a family.
Prescott ERAU Women’s Soccer Battles to Finish
The Prescott Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team fought every second during the 2022 season, and Tuesday showed no different for the program. Despite never leading in the contest, the Eagles came back from three different deficits to force overtime with the defending NAIA National Champions Tennessee Southern. The Eagles had...
