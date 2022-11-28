ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox7austin.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What's causing the fall-like colors across Houston?

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like...fall?. You may have noticed, there are some decent fall colors popping up in the trees and plants across Houston. It's not too often that we get a picturesque view of fall in our area. Chief Meteorologist David Paul said the...
HOUSTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)

If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

NRG parking goes completely cashless, starting now

HOUSTON — If you're heading out to NRG for high school football playoffs on Friday night, the Browns-Texas game Sunday or any other event, know that you can't pay in cash to park. Starting now, NRG Park is going cashless. To park, you'll need to use a debit or...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress

HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
KATY, TX
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Houston local news

