Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Heavy truck fell over on I-610 N at Wayside, mainlanes said to be closed for hours
HOUSTON - A heavy truck fell over on I-610 North closing all main lanes officials say. Texas Department of Transportation in the Houston District tweeted out that a heavy truck incident has closed all main lanes of I-610 North loop westbound at Wayside. The closure is expected to last multiple hours officials say.
Traffic alert: Emergency repairs lead to miles-long backup on Katy Freeway
HOUSTON — Emergency road repairs slowed inbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Friday morning. According to Houston Transtar, the repairs started at 12:30 a.m. and were supposed to be completed by 5 a.m. However, the freeway was not completely reopened until after 6:30 a.m. You'll want...
fox7austin.com
Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found
HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
TxDOT: All lanes of North Loop WB at Wayside reopen after heavy truck crash cleared
HOUSTON — All main lanes of the North Loop westbound at Wayside have reopened after a heavy truck crash that had the roadway shut down for hours. TxDOT first tweeted about the accident a little before noon and it wasn't cleared until around 2:30 p.m. interactive traffic map to...
What's causing the fall-like colors across Houston?
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like...fall?. You may have noticed, there are some decent fall colors popping up in the trees and plants across Houston. It's not too often that we get a picturesque view of fall in our area. Chief Meteorologist David Paul said the...
Elevated levels of lead found in routine water sampling in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County MUD 70, which services some subdivisions in the Cypress area, found elevated levels of lead during its routine water sampling in the months of June through September. The Municipal Utility District said three out of the 20 samples taken from single-family homes exceeded...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
KHOU
Raw video: HPD investigating after a juvenile was shot in NE Houston
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We don't yet know their condition.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
Click2Houston.com
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
NRG parking goes completely cashless, starting now
HOUSTON — If you're heading out to NRG for high school football playoffs on Friday night, the Browns-Texas game Sunday or any other event, know that you can't pay in cash to park. Starting now, NRG Park is going cashless. To park, you'll need to use a debit or...
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
Click2Houston.com
Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston
HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area. Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water. Costco has a limit of five cases of...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Here's why it took City of Houston hours to inform public about citywide boil water notice
HOUSTON — City of Houston residents were notified about an issue at the city's water plant nearly eight hours after a problem was first detected, according to a timeline from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The mayor said one reason it took a long time is because they weren’t sure...
'The water was safe from day one' | One-on-one interview with Mayor Turner on boil water notice
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said this week's boil water notice may not have been necessary, but the precautionary measure did help ensure safe drinking water for residents, just in case. “I certainly want to apologize to schools that had to close, businesses that were impacted,” said...
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
FAQ: What you should know about Houston's citywide boil water notice
HOUSTON — We know you have a lot of questions about the boil water notice issued by the City of Houston on Sunday evening. As we wait for test results that could lift the order, here are some answers. What does a boil water order mean?. The City of...
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0