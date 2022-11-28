Read full article on original website
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
James Cameron Revealed Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost Out On His “Titanic” Role Because He Acted Like A Diva Who Refused To Read Lines With Kate Winslet And Requested To Change The Script
It sounds like Leo’s bad attitude almost cost him the role of a lifetime.
Keke Palmer Reflects On Moment She Felt ‘Trapped’ During Her Time As A Nickelodeon Star
Keke Palmer reflected on feeling "trapped" during her time on Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP.
Will Smith says he ‘understands’ if viewers aren’t ‘ready’ to watch new film after Oscars slap
Will Smith has shared a message for those who might not want to see his new film because of his behaviour at the Oscars.Emancipation, a new drama from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is the first new Smith film to be released after the actor struck Chris Rock around the face on stage at the awards ceremony in March 2022.He hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, has apologised twice and resigned as a member of the Academy.During the promotional trail for Emancipation,...
Keke Palmer Previews ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig: ‘I Just Can’t Wait’
Keke Palmer is riding high following the success of her role in Nope and she is ready to take on her next challenge. On December 3, Palmer will host Saturday Night Live and she is incredibly excited about the opportunity. “I’m thrilled to the moon. I just can’t wait,” she...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Men's Health
Jamie Foxx Says Oprah Gave Him an Intervention and Saved His Career
Jamie Foxx has been an entertainment mainstay for decades now, with an Oscar and a Grammy under his belt as well as a bestselling memoir. But in a recent interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Foxx, 54, revealed that his career very nearly took a different turn, until Oprah Winfrey stepped in to give him some advice.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Laurence Fishburne admits beating his 1st wife and then seeking therapy (video)
Esteemed actor Laurence Fishburne now admits that he once had more in common with arguably his most infamous role: playing the infamous wife-beater Ike Turner in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The two-time Emmy Award-winning Fishburne, who is also equally renowned among urbanites for...
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser shares heartwarming Leonardo DiCaprio memory
Brendan Fraser has spoken about his reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of their new movie, and how it provoked a heartwarming memory. Fraser and DiCaprio are set to star in a movie together for the first time with the upcoming crime drama movie from Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon.
Tyler Perry Secures Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is shifting gears from one streamer to the next. After briefly taking his talents to Netflix with A Madea Homecoming, A Fall From Grace, and A Jazzman’s Blues, the entertainment mogul has inked a four-picture film deal with Amazon Studios. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry, 52, announced in a statement. “Jennifer Salke [Head of Amazon Studios] and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”More from...
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Essence
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe & More Walk The Carpet For The Academy’s Governors Awards
Film director Euzhan Palcy was among the recipients of an honorary Oscar at the 13th annual ceremony this year. On November 19, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 13th Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. At the...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Tyler Perry Sets 4-Movie Deal at Amazon
Tyler Perry is getting into business with Amazon, setting a four-movie deal with the streaming giant. Under the pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video. Perry said in a statement, “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVKim Kardashian "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga Holiday Campaign'Glass Onion' Box Office: How the 'Knives Out' Sequel...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Antonio Banderas says he wants Tom Holland to reprise Zorro role in a future reboot
Antonio Banderas previously worked with Tom Holland in the February 2022 action-adventure movie "Uncharted."
The Winners’ Circle: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards were flooded with new and emerging talent. Coco Jones held down the Amplified Stage, Tems took home “Best New Artist” honors, Ari Lennox performed and Muni Long secured The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Alongside the crop of new and emerging artists, Jazmine Sullivan topped the “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” category, Mary J. Blige won the “Certified Soul Award” and Xscape was honored. Above all else, a woman won the “Best Album of the Year” award for the fifth consecutive year. This time, Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the big winner. In fact, it marked her fourth victory in that particular category. For a complete list of winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, check out the list below.
