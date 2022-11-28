ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Times Gazette

Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend

WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show. There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Hillsboro Uptown Christmas is Friday

A weekend full of Christmas activities will return to uptown Hillsboro this weekend thanks to the city administration. On Friday the city will present an Uptown Christmas from 5-8 p.m. in the Hillsboro Historic District and on Saturday it will present the Country Cowboy Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. The...
HILLSBORO, OH
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

United Way gears up for Giving Tuesday

CINCINNATI — For many organizations, Giving Tuesday is all about making a difference in the community. United Way is gearing up for the big day as they continue to advocate for a variety of causes. Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, a global initiative encouraging people...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
LEBANON, OH
wnewsj.com

Upcoming events

• Sabina Historical Society Christmas Dinner: The Sabina Historical Society will host its annual meeting and Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the C.O.V.E. 185 S. College St. in Sabina. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal served by Shoestrings Catering will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservation due date was Nov. 23. Call 937-302-6002 for further details.
WILMINGTON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Initiative aims to brighten the holiday for Ohio inmates

Although Christmas is supposed to be a festive time of joy and hope spent with loved ones, for tens of thousands of prison inmates in Ohio, Christmas is just is another day behind bars. One central Ohio group believes it doesn’t have to be that way. A local non-profit...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Dog tags go on sale Dec. 1

Dog tags officially go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 2023 license year. Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl will be sending out renewal applications to all owners who purchased a 2022 tag. The last day to purchase 2023 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county

WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

