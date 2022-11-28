Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
wnewsj.com
40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend
WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show. There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one...
wnewsj.com
Hillsboro Uptown Christmas is Friday
A weekend full of Christmas activities will return to uptown Hillsboro this weekend thanks to the city administration. On Friday the city will present an Uptown Christmas from 5-8 p.m. in the Hillsboro Historic District and on Saturday it will present the Country Cowboy Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. The...
ohparent.com
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
Fox 19
Family left with nothing after fire consumes home in Sycamore Township
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township family is in need of a place to live after a fire devastated their home last weekend. The Escalante family including four children are currently living in their aunt’s basement. The electrical fire broke out Saturday in the family’s mobile home. Yuri...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
spectrumnews1.com
United Way gears up for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI — For many organizations, Giving Tuesday is all about making a difference in the community. United Way is gearing up for the big day as they continue to advocate for a variety of causes. Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, a global initiative encouraging people...
wnewsj.com
Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
wvtm13.com
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
dayton.com
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fox 19
Mariemont woman living with terminal diagnosis finds courage to speak for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is making the most of her life after the rare and devastating diagnosis that will likely cut it short. Sam Telgkamp grew up in Mariemont, where she played soccer and lacrosse. At Ohio University, she studied to become a child life specialist, intent to help children impacted with injuries and illnesses.
wnewsj.com
Upcoming events
• Sabina Historical Society Christmas Dinner: The Sabina Historical Society will host its annual meeting and Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the C.O.V.E. 185 S. College St. in Sabina. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal served by Shoestrings Catering will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservation due date was Nov. 23. Call 937-302-6002 for further details.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
columbusmessenger.com
Initiative aims to brighten the holiday for Ohio inmates
Although Christmas is supposed to be a festive time of joy and hope spent with loved ones, for tens of thousands of prison inmates in Ohio, Christmas is just is another day behind bars. One central Ohio group believes it doesn’t have to be that way. A local non-profit...
13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
wnewsj.com
Dog tags go on sale Dec. 1
Dog tags officially go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 2023 license year. Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl will be sending out renewal applications to all owners who purchased a 2022 tag. The last day to purchase 2023 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton Youth explores agriculture in county
WILMINGTON — Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) met Nov. 15 at Cherrybend Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, for its third class meeting. Following breakfast provided by Clinton Memorial Hospital, the class enjoyed presentations from several interesting speakers. The first speaker was Stephanie Butler from Clinton Memorial Hospital. She spoke about...
