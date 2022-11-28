ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POTENTIAL BLUE CHIP CRYPTO SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) CARDANO (ADA) AND BINANCE COIN (BNB) INVESTORS

During crypto bear markets, investors tend to gravitate toward cryptos with longer histories and strong reputations. These cryptos are known as blue chips. When compared to their counterparts, these blue chips are typically more stable and less volatile. For a long time, the only coins linked with this term were Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, the growth of other stronger altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall (SNW) calls this status into question and provides more options to the basket for traders who do not favor BTC and ETH. In this article, we’ll shed more light on these potential blue chips.
Money

5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
CoinTelegraph

Demand for liquid Ethereum staking options continues to grow post-Merge

Blockchain data analytics carried out by Nansen highlights the ever-growing amount of Ether (ETH) being staked across various staking solutions in the months following Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The highly anticipated Merge has been a boon for decentralized finance (DeFi) in general, and staking solutions have been...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run

If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
makeuseof.com

Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
u.today

Hundreds of Millions of XRP Transferred as XRP Price up 6.53%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Cardano Registers Milestone With More Than 7 Million Native Tokens

Cardano (ADA) has failed to take advantage of a significant network milestone it recently achieved as the digital asset continues to struggle in pushing its price to higher levels. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency was changing hands at $0.3060 and has gone down by almost 3% during...
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) out-classes Flasko (FLSK) and Oryen (ORY) to become the hottest blockchain token

There’s no doubt that the cryptocurrency market is flooded with different blockchain protocols. This can be overwhelming for someone who is just getting started with cryptocurrencies and wishes to benefit from the opportunities that come with new tokens. If you’re looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will look into the three most-talked-about currencies in the market today – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Flasko (FLSK), and Oryen (ORY).
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Gold-Price-Linked Cryptocurrencies to Watch For in 2023

When economic uncertainty looms, investors tend to choose assets that hold their value relatively well during periods of upheaval, providing much-needed stability to their portfolios. For crypto investors, gold-backed stablecoins offer a degree of stability that emanates from the token’s underlying asset: Gold. Gold is stable to economic volatility...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Gearing For Lift-Off to $1,400, Key Support In Place

Ethereum gained pace above the $1,250 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH even spiked above $1,300 and is currently correcting gains. Ethereum remained well supported and even cleared the $1,280 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Rises: Over 60% Of Holders Continue To Profit Despite FTX Nightmare

Total bitcoin market capitalization shows that the market is still plagued by fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Despite this, over 60% of Dogecoin holders are profitable, per CoinMarketCap data, in the midst of the current dip. The market has recovered in some aspects, albeit not fully, and investors are feeling confident...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: NVT Golden Cross Enters Sell Zone

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin NVT golden cross has now entered into the “sell” zone, something that could be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Surges, Now Has A Value Of 2.44. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Whales Front Run A Major Price Move, On-Chain Data Suggests

The Ethereum price is up 4.3% in the last 24 hours, following the general market sentiment of the crypto market. In anticipation of today’s speech by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Brookings Institution, crypto bulls seem to be anticipating possible dovish comments. At press time, Ether...
Motley Fool

Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum In 2023?

The crypto bear market has hurt both Solana and Ethereum. The collapse of FTX could harm Solana's credibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Price Registers Bearish Divergence, What’s Incoming?

After the FTX crash on November 9, Litecoin’s price began a significant upward price movement. Investors continue to remain in profit. However, a downswing could be on the way. This might not necessarily be the end of the bulls just yet. Although LTC is moving south after registering a...

