dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
NEWSBTC
POTENTIAL BLUE CHIP CRYPTO SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) CARDANO (ADA) AND BINANCE COIN (BNB) INVESTORS
During crypto bear markets, investors tend to gravitate toward cryptos with longer histories and strong reputations. These cryptos are known as blue chips. When compared to their counterparts, these blue chips are typically more stable and less volatile. For a long time, the only coins linked with this term were Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, the growth of other stronger altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall (SNW) calls this status into question and provides more options to the basket for traders who do not favor BTC and ETH. In this article, we’ll shed more light on these potential blue chips.
5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
CoinTelegraph
Demand for liquid Ethereum staking options continues to grow post-Merge
Blockchain data analytics carried out by Nansen highlights the ever-growing amount of Ether (ETH) being staked across various staking solutions in the months following Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The highly anticipated Merge has been a boon for decentralized finance (DeFi) in general, and staking solutions have been...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
makeuseof.com
Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Transferred as XRP Price up 6.53%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Registers Milestone With More Than 7 Million Native Tokens
Cardano (ADA) has failed to take advantage of a significant network milestone it recently achieved as the digital asset continues to struggle in pushing its price to higher levels. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency was changing hands at $0.3060 and has gone down by almost 3% during...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) out-classes Flasko (FLSK) and Oryen (ORY) to become the hottest blockchain token
There’s no doubt that the cryptocurrency market is flooded with different blockchain protocols. This can be overwhelming for someone who is just getting started with cryptocurrencies and wishes to benefit from the opportunities that come with new tokens. If you’re looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will look into the three most-talked-about currencies in the market today – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Flasko (FLSK), and Oryen (ORY).
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Gold-Price-Linked Cryptocurrencies to Watch For in 2023
When economic uncertainty looms, investors tend to choose assets that hold their value relatively well during periods of upheaval, providing much-needed stability to their portfolios. For crypto investors, gold-backed stablecoins offer a degree of stability that emanates from the token’s underlying asset: Gold. Gold is stable to economic volatility...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gearing For Lift-Off to $1,400, Key Support In Place
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,250 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH even spiked above $1,300 and is currently correcting gains. Ethereum remained well supported and even cleared the $1,280 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Rises: Over 60% Of Holders Continue To Profit Despite FTX Nightmare
Total bitcoin market capitalization shows that the market is still plagued by fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Despite this, over 60% of Dogecoin holders are profitable, per CoinMarketCap data, in the midst of the current dip. The market has recovered in some aspects, albeit not fully, and investors are feeling confident...
'Not your keys, not your coins': After FTX collapse, some call for a return to bitcoin's decentralized roots to keep money safe
As questions swirl about how much cryptocurrencies will be worth in the wake of the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and other major platforms, a key question has emerged: Who will keep your crypto safe?. In response, some in the crypto community are calling for a return to...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: NVT Golden Cross Enters Sell Zone
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin NVT golden cross has now entered into the “sell” zone, something that could be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Surges, Now Has A Value Of 2.44. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Front Run A Major Price Move, On-Chain Data Suggests
The Ethereum price is up 4.3% in the last 24 hours, following the general market sentiment of the crypto market. In anticipation of today’s speech by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Brookings Institution, crypto bulls seem to be anticipating possible dovish comments. At press time, Ether...
Motley Fool
Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum In 2023?
The crypto bear market has hurt both Solana and Ethereum. The collapse of FTX could harm Solana's credibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Registers Bearish Divergence, What’s Incoming?
After the FTX crash on November 9, Litecoin’s price began a significant upward price movement. Investors continue to remain in profit. However, a downswing could be on the way. This might not necessarily be the end of the bulls just yet. Although LTC is moving south after registering a...
