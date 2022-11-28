ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Commanders are -130 on the moneyline in the game.

The Giants are +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

The Commanders are coming off a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbyGM_0jQ7kqR200

These teams will play again in Week 15.

The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

