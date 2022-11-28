ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash

Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham

(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace

CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
Michael Szwed Jewelers is hosting Ladies Night!

(MASS APPEAL) – It’s ladies night! Get the girls together for a night of giveaways, foods, drinks and diamonds. Sound fun? Kayla Hevey is with Store Manager Jennifer Blais, to talk more about this event. Ladies Night at Michael Szwed Jewelers. Ladies Night will be held on Thursday,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
‘Upscale thrift’ store Concrete Collection to open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall next month

William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.
WORCESTER, MA
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season

MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield International Air Show set for May 13-14

WESTFIELD — The Westfield International Air Show will return to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, according to a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. Stay tuned for news on the headline performers, said Staff Sgt. Randall S. Burlingame, a spokesperson with the...
WESTFIELD, MA

