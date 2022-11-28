Read full article on original website
Hot Oven Cookies announces new location in Westfield
A local cookie shop has announced expanding its business by adding another location.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
WWLP 22News
Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham
(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
thereminder.com
Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace
CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
Westfield celebrates the season with tree lighting, Decemberfest
It was a sight to behold. Yes, as hundreds of excited children watched, Santa and Mrs. Claus circled the Park Square Green on Saturday as members of the Westfield High School Show Choir sang holiday songs. Leaving the reindeer home to rest, Santa and Mrs. Claus preferred to arrive in...
WWLP 22News
Michael Szwed Jewelers is hosting Ladies Night!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s ladies night! Get the girls together for a night of giveaways, foods, drinks and diamonds. Sound fun? Kayla Hevey is with Store Manager Jennifer Blais, to talk more about this event. Ladies Night at Michael Szwed Jewelers. Ladies Night will be held on Thursday,...
‘Upscale thrift’ store Concrete Collection to open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall next month
William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.
Reservations open for Senior Citizen Christmas dinner in Holyoke
Reservations begin on Monday for the Holyoke Police Department's 21st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner.
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
Bob ‘The Bike Man’ surprised with new car
Bob "The Bike Man" Charland, founder of Pedal Thru Youth, was honored Wednesday with a surprise from The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers as the winner of the 2022 Hyundai Salute to Heroes.
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
2023 Big E discount tickets on sale for the holidays
The Big E is selling 2023 discount tickets for the holidays.
Donations provide x-ray machine to Springfield animal shelter
A new, special piece of equipment is being added to the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
Bright Nights postpones honoring military and first responders due to weather
Due to the rain and strong gusty winds on Wednesday, the salute to military and emergency first responders at Bright Nights at Forest Park has been postponed.
Osteria, new Springfield Italian wine and appetizers bar, to open in December
Chris McKiernan is looking to educate people dining at Osteria, his new downtown Springfield Italian wine and appetizers bar. “I want to educate people on what pairings go best with traditional Italian entrees,” the restaurant owner said. “People aren’t used to Italian wines here, we can’t wait to introduce them to Springfield.”
Longmeadow resident thanks officers for saving his life
A Longmeadow resident visited the police department to thank the officers who helped save his life.
Westfield International Air Show set for May 13-14
WESTFIELD — The Westfield International Air Show will return to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, according to a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. Stay tuned for news on the headline performers, said Staff Sgt. Randall S. Burlingame, a spokesperson with the...
