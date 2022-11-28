Read full article on original website
END. Brings A Bowling Aesthetic To Their A Bathing Ape Bapesta Collaboration
Who knew that the hardwood lanes would spawn its own micro-fashion aesthetic?. Drawing upon the true Americana bowling lane look, END applies premium full grain leathers in dark green, maroon, and light cream to their milestone collaboration with A Bathing Ape and the Bapesta. The green shade sits on the outer lateral side of the shoe, while the maroon splits evenly down the middle to create a mirror-image color-blocking. The signature Bape shooting star logo also alternates inversely, while contrasting stitching in the cream tone pops against the colored panels. Gum bottoms complete the classic look, while metallic lace dubrae featuring the English retailer sit at the base.
Detailed Look At Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 990v2 Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has had a stellar 2022. And while the American designer still has projects “under wraps”, his long-teased New Balance 990v2 collaboration is expected to be the next release from his collaborative catalog. The New York-native has been out-and-about with the Made In U.S.A. proposition over the...
Packer Applies Mismatched Panels And Burgundy Accents To Its Reebok Club C
Packer Shoes and Reebok have collaborated on several compelling footwear projects that’ve flown under the radar over the last handful of years. For their latest joint-effort, the two companies have looked to the classic Club C for a simple, but experimental proposition. At quick glance, the unreleased pair resembles...
Engineered Garments Applies Their Asymmetric Design Language To The Reebok LX2200
Reebok is no stranger to the Nepenthes umbrella, having worked with Needles on a pair of Beatniks and the New York storefront on not one but two colorways of the Workout Plus. The footwear brand has yet to borrow the expertise of Engineered Garments, however, though that’s about to change come next week, as founder and designer Daiki Suzuki is releasing three different iterations of the newly-introduced LX2200.
Tom Sachs Confirms December 2nd Restock For Nike General Purpose Shoe
Among 2022’s most sought after sneakers, the Nike General Purpose Shoe by Tom Sachs is confirmed to re-release on December 2nd in the “Studio” colorway. The American artist’s latest foray with Nike was intended to be an everyday essential sneaker with accessibility to everyone. Tom Sachs reiterated that the General Purpose Shoe will be produced in larger quantities to fulfill the demand, with the supply being met through several restocks through the NikeCraft portal. The shoes even wound up at department stores such as Kohl’s, a contrarian approach to the typical sneaker release at boutiques.
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham brought a “posh” take to holiday style in her own designs this week. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham’s winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue...
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
The Nike Air Force 1 “Leap High” Is An Ode To Basketball
The Nike Air Force 1‘s official 40th anniversary is coming to a close, but Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design continues to flex its creative muscle. Recently, the model’s low-top trim emerged in a predominantly white ensemble accented with a series of basketball-related graphics and messages. Oft-imitated sole units are animated with speckled detailing that resembles past nods to spray-paint artwork. Overlays at the lateral quarter panel and across the heel introduce a refreshing update to the 40-year-old sneaker, matching the profile swooshes’ embroidered makeup. “JUST DO IT” text lands on the toe, while “LEAP HIGH” messaging appears on the medial ankle; both motivational phrases contribute to the basketball-inspired arrangement found on the unreleased Air Force 1. Lastly, branding on the top of the tongue and sock-liners round out the hoops-informed makeup with its colorful looks.
Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off
This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.
Ayesha Curry Sparkles in Miu Miu’s Crystal Pumps with Bleached Denim Jumpsuit in New York City
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry brought a glamorous take on grunge style while in New York City last week. While strolling through Gramercy on Friday, Curry stepped out in a sharp denim jumpsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Designed by Lim, the piece featured blue bleached denim in a long-sleeved, collared silhouette, accented with a boxy fit, long pockets and a button-up front. Curry let her clothing take center stage, accessorizing with only a string of diamonds and matching stud earrings — as well...
A Pair For Anyone: These Denim Brands Are Having the Most Epic Sales
Surely, no clothing article is more a staple of American wardrobes than the humble blue jean. And we’ve found so many ways to wear them, making them both work and evening-appropriate. While it seems the fashion industry wants us to keep up with every new style, the classics never go out of style (or if they do–hold onto them long enough, and they’ll come back in vogue!). Whether you prefer yours paired with a double-breasted blazer or work boots, some of the current Black Friday jeans sales going on right now are not to be missed. Let Scouted guide you...
Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023
Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
Patta x Tommy Hilfiger Pay Homage to '90s New York Culture
Tommy Hilfiger and Patta have reunited once again, this time to celebrate the hip hop titans of New York in the ’90s. Home to the genre’s most powerful voices, the campaign mixes the new generation with the old as its music video stars Wiki, MIKE and The Alchemist. Shot by unstoppable Gen Z photographer Quil Lemons, the video is fittingly set in the concrete jungle, delivering a new song written by Wiki and MIKE. Fans of the artists will be excited to find a 12” vinyl alongside the apparel. Donning pieces from the collection, the collaborative launch includes nostalgic garments reimagined through a modern lens.
Emily Ratajkowski Cozies Up in Red Puffer & New Balance Sneakers With Her Dog in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about with her dog Columbo on this crisp New York fall morning. Ratajkowski was wearing the epitome of a model-off-duty look in a hip-length red puffer coat, with a light-grey hoodie, and a pair of dark black slacks. The model styled the look with dark circular sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a lightly tousled hairdo. For the walk, Ratajkowski wore a pair of light-gray and white New Balance 574 core sneakers. The sneakers have been popping...
How The Dior Saddle Bag Became A Vintage Classic
For vintage fiends, John Galliano-era Dior is like gold dust in 2022 – particularly the designer’s iterations of the house’s Saddle bag. The fashion world sat up and paid attention when Galliano debuted the style at his spring/summer 2000 show. As its name suggests, the bag’s shape calls to mind a horse’s saddle, with a flap closure and shoulder strap. Shortly after its launch, its It-bag status was affirmed when Carrie Bradshaw nonchalantly carried a denim style in an episode of Sex and the City.
Christie Brinkley Put a Luxe Twist on Classic Fall Fashion
Thanksgiving approaches. The smell of pumpkin and its attendant spice is in the air. So what do you wear for a crisp fall day? According to Christie Brinkley, the classics. And she's right. Enjoying the autumnal weather, the Sports Illustrated legend embraced primary colors, pairing a yellow sweater with blue...
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
A Multi-Color Gradient Brushes Up On The Nike Dunk High
While it doesn’t fly off the shelves the same way its low-top counterpart does, the Nike Dunk High remains a staple for the Beaverton-based brand in their yearly celebratory efforts. With just a month left to finish out its calendar of releases, a multi-color gradient has been called upon to outfit the latest offering.
The Women’s Nike Air Max 95 “Alabaster” Comes Complete With Fuzzy Laces
From Dunks to Air Force 1s, women’s exclusive Nikes are appearing more frequently than they ever have. And joining the catalog is none other than the Air Max 95, whose upcoming “Alabaster” colorway comes complete with a set of fuzzy laces. Save for the midsole, which is...
