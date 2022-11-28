Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Florida defeats Florida A&M 102 to 62 on Wednesday night
The Florida Gators got a much-needed blowout victory on Wednesday night after a disappointing outing in the Phil Knight Invitational over the weekend. Florida A&M isn’t a good basketball team, in fact, they are one of the worst in the country. According to KenPom, the Rattlers are the 359th best team in the country–and that’s out of 363 teams.
Gator Country
The Curious Case of Kowacie: Florida Gators basketball
Kowacie Reeves, Florida’s 6’6 sharp-shooter and former 5-star recruit, posted the message to twitter just days after a brief flirtation with the transfer portal. The sophomore guard was returning to Gainesville for a season that had . . . and maybe, still has . . . the promise of greatness.
Gator Country
Florida Football Mailbag / Nov. 29th edition
The Florida Gators finished the regular season with a 6-6 (3-5 SEC) record after their loss to FSU in week 13. With the bowl game and the offseason quickly approaching, Gator Country gives you another chance to ask your Florida football questions. GC provides part one of our Florida football...
Gator Country
Florida stumbled down the stretch because solutions turned back into problems
After Florida’s win over Texas A&M, I gave Billy Napier the moniker of “the Fireman” for having put out so many fires burning around the program on and off the field. For exactly one more game, it looked prescient as UF smoked some chicken on Senior Day.
Gator Country
Florida Versus Florida A&M Preview
What could have been an exciting weekend for the Gators at the PK85 in Portland turned out to be a disappointment with a 1-2 showing including a blowout loss to West Virginia, and they’ll now be back to the drawing board to clean up things on both sides of the basketball.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
kptv.com
Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police. Jared Berglund manages a bar just a couple doors down...
Harefest announces bands, improvements for 2023
The annual tribute band festival will again be at the fairgrounds and there will be some additions to the mix.Harefest, the annual tribute band music festival and camp-out at the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby, returns July 14-15, 2023. This year's line-up includes tributes to Queen, Journey, Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Heart, Eagles, Boston and Beastie Boys, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Doobie Brothers and Spinal tap. This is the second year the festival will be held at the fairgrounds, which includes an...
