Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
Each of these gems should increase its payout in 2023.
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
TC Energy (TRP) Expects Greater 2023 Costs for Coastal Project
TRP - Free Report) declared that it anticipates its comparable EBITDA to rise 5-7% in 2023. The company also forecasts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline project to increase substantially. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which was first announced in 2018, is being constructed for transporting natural gas...
OPEC keeps oil targets amid uncertainty on Russian sanctions
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia aren't changing their targets for shipping oil to the global economy
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Gain From Strong Consumer Spending Trends
Households in the United States had increased spending in October, banking on a jump in income and easing inflation. Per the Commerce Department, consumer outlays advanced at a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October compared to the prior month and registered the strongest gain since June. Households, in reality, had spent...
Zacks.com
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote. Pinduoduos...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
NVDA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 64% Upside in RingCentral (RNG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RNG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $38.87, gaining 19.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $63.85 indicates a 64.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Grab These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
Zacks.com
American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
AXP - Free Report) closed at $157.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Why Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
CEQP - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Crestwood Equity Partners LP due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Coupa Software (COUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
COUP - Free Report) closed at $64.43, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.25% over the past...
Zacks.com
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
OPEC+ agrees no change to oil policy, sources say
LONDON/DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.
Zacks.com
Insurance ETF (KIE) Hits New 52-Week High
KIE - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 20% from its 52-week low price of $35.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Phillips 66 (PSX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Comments / 0