eenews.net
DOE girds for House Republican oversight
The Department of Energy, critical to deploying President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate goals, will likely be facing a two-year onslaught of subpoenas, hourslong hearings and letters demanding information now that Republicans have won control of the House. For months, Republican committee leaders have been firing off requests...
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Senate Democrats call for criminal investigation of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Wednesday calling for a criminal investigation of what they called the “fraudulent tactics” of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of FTX Trading Ltd., which filed for bankruptcy this month. “Given...
DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant
(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CNBC
Trump blasts Supreme Court over tax return ruling after a tough day in 3 other courts
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for unanimously rejecting his request to block a congressional committee from obtaining his federal income tax returns. Trump's rant came a day after the would-be 2024 Republican presidential nominee saw ominous signs at three other courts where he faces troublesome...
POLITICO
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Kai Kahele’s campaign social media use.
The allegations relate to Kahele’s use of official resources in his campaign social media. The investigation: The House Ethics Committee is probing allegations Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii) violated ethics rules by using official resources on his campaign social media accounts, according to a Office of Congressional Ethics report released Monday by the ethics panel.
Biden Admin Warns SCOTUS That Upholding ‘Incredibly Destabilizing’ Injunction Against DHS Would ‘Absolutely Scramble’ Immigration Enforcement
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard marathon oral arguments in an immigration law case that could have far-reaching impacts on several other areas of law and government policy. Stylized as United States v. Texas, the case is premised on 2021 memos by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Supreme Court hears clash over DHS immigration enforcement policy
The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with an effort by the Biden administration to reinstate guidance that directed federal officials tasked with enforcing the nation’s immigration laws to prioritize public safety threats. During more than 90 minutes of argument, the justices heard sparring between lawyers for the U.S. government...
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
thecentersquare.com
Democrat-majority North Carolina Supreme Court rules against lawmakers in school funding case
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina trial court will determine the exact amount of what’s expected to be hundreds of millions in education spending ordered by the state Supreme Court on Friday in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. "A quarter-century ago, this Court recognized that the...
U.S. appeals court rejects Biden's bid to revive student debt plan
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge's ruling that said President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful.
Congress must protect the nation from a politicized civil service
Despite growing political polarization in the U.S., Americans still unite around one major concern: government corruption. According to recent New York Times/Siena polling, 71 percent of registered voters believe American democracy is currently under threat, and 68 percent believe the government mainly works to benefit powerful elites rather than ordinary people. While voters disagree about the exact source of these threats, they identify government corruption as a fundamental problem more frequently than voter fraud, election denial, or political extremism.
Student loans relief: 5th Circuit Court rejects Biden's latest plea to reinstate program
The Biden administration was dealt another major blow to its proposed student loan handouts, which would forgive up to
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
SCOTUS’ Post-Thanksgiving Plate Full of Cases on Cuomo-Related Corruption, Biden’s Immigration Plan, and Montana Landowners
The Supreme Court justices will return from their Thanksgiving holiday to a full plate next week, when oral arguments are set for cases involving government corruption, illegal border crossing, and a Montana landowner who blames the federal government for, among other things, someone shooting his cat. Government corruption and Andrew...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
Congress is moving urgently to head off the looming U.S. rail strike.
eenews.net
Committee deadlocks on EPA air nominee
Joe Goffman’s nomination to head EPA’s air office survived a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee vote this morning, but the veteran environmental lawyer now faces a battery of obstacles to winning final Senate confirmation in the remaining weeks of a lame-duck session. On its fourth try, the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Mulls Biden Immigration Enforcement Shift
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday struggled over a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to implement guidelines - challenged by two conservative-leaning states - shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats. The justices heard about two hours of arguments in the administration's request to overturn a...
