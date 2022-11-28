ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eenews.net

DOE girds for House Republican oversight

The Department of Energy, critical to deploying President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate goals, will likely be facing a two-year onslaught of subpoenas, hourslong hearings and letters demanding information now that Republicans have won control of the House. For months, Republican committee leaders have been firing off requests...
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Kai Kahele’s campaign social media use.

The allegations relate to Kahele’s use of official resources in his campaign social media. The investigation: The House Ethics Committee is probing allegations Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii) violated ethics rules by using official resources on his campaign social media accounts, according to a Office of Congressional Ethics report released Monday by the ethics panel.
HAWAII STATE
Law & Crime

Biden Admin Warns SCOTUS That Upholding ‘Incredibly Destabilizing’ Injunction Against DHS Would ‘Absolutely Scramble’ Immigration Enforcement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard marathon oral arguments in an immigration law case that could have far-reaching impacts on several other areas of law and government policy. Stylized as United States v. Texas, the case is premised on 2021 memos by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court hears clash over DHS immigration enforcement policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with an effort by the Biden administration to reinstate guidance that directed federal officials tasked with enforcing the nation’s immigration laws to prioritize public safety threats. During more than 90 minutes of argument, the justices heard sparring between lawyers for the U.S. government...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Congress must protect the nation from a politicized civil service

Despite growing political polarization in the U.S., Americans still unite around one major concern: government corruption. According to recent New York Times/Siena polling, 71 percent of registered voters believe American democracy is currently under threat, and 68 percent believe the government mainly works to benefit powerful elites rather than ordinary people. While voters disagree about the exact source of these threats, they identify government corruption as a fundamental problem more frequently than voter fraud, election denial, or political extremism.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

SCOTUS’ Post-Thanksgiving Plate Full of Cases on Cuomo-Related Corruption, Biden’s Immigration Plan, and Montana Landowners

The Supreme Court justices will return from their Thanksgiving holiday to a full plate next week, when oral arguments are set for cases involving government corruption, illegal border crossing, and a Montana landowner who blames the federal government for, among other things, someone shooting his cat. Government corruption and Andrew...
LOUISIANA STATE
eenews.net

Committee deadlocks on EPA air nominee

Joe Goffman’s nomination to head EPA’s air office survived a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee vote this morning, but the veteran environmental lawyer now faces a battery of obstacles to winning final Senate confirmation in the remaining weeks of a lame-duck session. On its fourth try, the...
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Mulls Biden Immigration Enforcement Shift

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday struggled over a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to implement guidelines - challenged by two conservative-leaning states - shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats. The justices heard about two hours of arguments in the administration's request to overturn a...
LOUISIANA STATE

