Despite growing political polarization in the U.S., Americans still unite around one major concern: government corruption. According to recent New York Times/Siena polling, 71 percent of registered voters believe American democracy is currently under threat, and 68 percent believe the government mainly works to benefit powerful elites rather than ordinary people. While voters disagree about the exact source of these threats, they identify government corruption as a fundamental problem more frequently than voter fraud, election denial, or political extremism.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO