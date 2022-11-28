ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Railroad Stoppage Before Christmas Could Cause Over $2 Billion In Economic Damage, Driving Inflation Even Higher

By Robert Kuczmarski
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Reuters

Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.
Benzinga

Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right

Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Benzinga

Why GSK Plc And Sanofi SA Stock Are Shooting Higher

Shares of GSK plc GSK and Sanofi SA SNY are trading higher going into the close of Tuesday's session after the companies reportedly won a Zantac product liability lawsuit. The drugmakers on Tuesday defeated thousands of lawsuits in U.S. federal court, per a court filing. The lawsuits claimed that the popular heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer. A judge found the claims were not backed by sound science.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Recession Fears Weigh: Analysts Laud Apex Crypto For 'Strong Movement,' 'Impressive' Levels

Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to hold onto some intraday gains, amid increasing recessionary fears, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $856.7 billion at 7:24 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% 3.7% $17,070.55. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.6% 4.3% $1,269.11. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
Benzinga

Alibaba, Nio Stocks Mixed: Hang Seng Opens On Cautious Note As Recession Fears Grip Markets

Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Wednesday morning as investors and traders remained cautious over recession concerns that sparked a weak session on Wall Street the day before. The benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.22% in opening trade with shares of Xpeng and Li Auto rising over 2%. However, shares of Alibaba and Meituan lost over 1%. China is also set to report its November trade data on Wednesday.
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
Benzinga

Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Benzinga

EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket

On Monday, the market major has reached 1.0580. It must be realized, that this is not because the euro is strong but because the dollar is weak. Investors are undermining the USD, treading on statistics and upcoming decisions of the US Federal Reserve System. The labour market in the US...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency MultiversX (Elrond)'s Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

MultiversX (Elrond)'s EGLD/USD price has increased 4.87% over the past 24 hours to $45.68. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $42.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price...
Benzinga

Benzinga

