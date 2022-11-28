Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Tickets for Montana playoff football game at North Dakota State on sale
MISSOULA — Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo, N.D, for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets. They are being sold online at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ and the deadline to purchase them is this Wednesday at 2 p.m. All tickets for the away game versus North Dakota State will be delivered via mobile delivery transfer on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tickets cost $50.
406mtsports.com
Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison
MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
KFYR-TV
Bison host Griz in FCS playoffs Saturday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last 38 times the Bison played a football game following a week off, they’ve won. NDSU is the number three seed for the F.C.S. playoffs, which earned them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Over the weekend, the Griz scored 31 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Southeast Missouri State University.
Still Savoring Sweet Comeback, Montana Griz Prep for Round 2
The Montana Grizzlies are still basking in the joy from Saturday's unbelievable comeback in the first round of the FCS playoffs. But the UM coaching staff will be working to get the team to dig right into prep for the challenge of taking on the defending FCS champions in just a few days.
kvrr.com
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
kvrr.com
First Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota is in Valley City
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — CHI Mercy Health Valley City is named the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. The criteria for the designation was developed by a task force of cardiovascular health experts. It was based on nationally recognized guidelines including pre-hospital care, the emergency assessment of...
kvrr.com
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to ‘dangerous’ North Fargo house
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30th, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street North, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity and taxes that had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man shot during Jamestown hunting trip
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering after being shot while hunting. Authorities say the 26-year-old man and his friend were hunting coyotes Friday night in Jamestown. That's when officials say the 26-year-old was shot by the other man. The victim's condition hasn't been released. The incident is still...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
hpr1.com
Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade
2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
wdayradionow.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
valleynewslive.com
FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
Former Apollo Teacher Charged With “Corrupting A Minor”
A former Apollo High School Director of Bands and current Director of Bands at Fargo South High School, in Fargo, North Dakota was arrested Saturday in Fargo and charged in Cass County with "corrupting a minor" and "possession of certain prohibited materials" Sebastian Michael Tackling is facing 2 class C...
valleynewslive.com
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
kvrr.com
West Fargo man charged with threatening to kill probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Robert Ivers became upset following a hearing to revoke his probation for a previous felony conviction. Ivers was taken to an interview room where...
valleynewslive.com
Investigation underway after pilot reports drone at Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a drone at Hector International Airport Tuesday. Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the pilot made the report to the Federal Aviation Administration around 11 a.m. He says drones are a safety concern and are not allowed without pre-flight approval from the FAA.
trfradio.com
West Fargo Man Charged with Threatening to Murder a United States Official
A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder a United States official. According to The Minnesota State’s Attorney’s Office, Robert Philip Ivers, 69, left a profanity-laced voicemail on his probation officer’s telephone September 1st, 2020. Officials say this constituted a violation of his supervised release.
kvrr.com
Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
