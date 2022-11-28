The take on Wisconsin’s whitetail deer herd has been up 14.4% statewide over 2021’s totals so far according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the state DNR. 203,295 deer were registered statewide during the 9-day 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. Since archery seasons opened on September 17th, hunters have registered 301,540 deer statewide. The antlered harvest was up 14.7% while the antlerless harvest increased 14.1% compared to last year.

