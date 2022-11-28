Read full article on original website
Wisconsin, County 2022 Gun Deer Season Preliminary Figures Show Increase in Harvest
The take on Wisconsin’s whitetail deer herd has been up 14.4% statewide over 2021’s totals so far according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the state DNR. 203,295 deer were registered statewide during the 9-day 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. Since archery seasons opened on September 17th, hunters have registered 301,540 deer statewide. The antlered harvest was up 14.7% while the antlerless harvest increased 14.1% compared to last year.
Hunters Harvest Over 200,000 Deer During Gun Deer Hunt
MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — This year’s gun deer season in Wisconsin was a good one for hunters as the harvest came in just above average. Hunters registered over 203,295 deer during the 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. That’s up 14.4% over last year.
