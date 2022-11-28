ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams

Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson

Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
