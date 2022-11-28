Congressman Salud Carbajal to speak at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial about the benefits of the Honoring our PACT Act

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Congressman of the 24th District, Salud Carbajal is set to speak today at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial about the benefits of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 (Honoring our PACT Act).

The Honoring our PACT Act has been in legislation since June 16, 2022, and Carbajal says he wants to highlight the benefits of the Veteran's healthcare program.

Congress is encouraging Veterans to be screened for exposure to toxins during their time in military service.

The Honoring our PACT Act will provide access to priority healthcare, an extension of combat eligibility, a review of toxin presumptions, concede exposure to airborne hazards/burn pits, establish a presumption of cancer and hypertension, exposure to radiation and agent orange, along with commission studies, data collection, conduct training, and outreach.

