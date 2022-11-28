Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton was announced as ACC Defensive Rookie of the year Wednesday evening, marking his stellar performance as a redshirt freshman. Peyton recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks over 12 games this season. Filling in for an injured Jared Verse, Payton made his impact known, gaining valuable experience when his number was called. He is the third Seminole to win the award adding to the 15 FSU players who were named to the All-ACC team this week.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO