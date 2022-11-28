Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
DE Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton was announced as ACC Defensive Rookie of the year Wednesday evening, marking his stellar performance as a redshirt freshman. Peyton recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks over 12 games this season. Filling in for an injured Jared Verse, Payton made his impact known, gaining valuable experience when his number was called. He is the third Seminole to win the award adding to the 15 FSU players who were named to the All-ACC team this week.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU places 15 players on All-ACC team
After finishing the year with its best overall and conference record since 2016, No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) has placed 15 players on the All-ACC team, including offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, safety Jammie Robinson and defensive end Jared Verse on the first-team. Quarterback Jordan Travis, running...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Should FSU have been ranked higher in College Football Playoff?
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) Transfer portal additions. Football. Florida State football wrapped up the regular season...
Tomahawk Nation
How Trey Benson became a star at FSU
When Florida State running back Trey Benson arrived in Tallahassee, there were questions about how he’d adjust in his first year. In spring football, he was initially limited after injuries suffered with the Oregon Ducks, where he hadn’t really seen the field often. In 2021, he played 14 offensive snaps — none in 2020 (per PFF).
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall no longer with team
Following a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. Incoming recruits and transfers also mean outgoing players, and one of those outgoing players is freshman defensive back, Sam McCall, who is no longer on the Seminoles roster as of this evening. McCall is a...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State falls to No. 5 Purdue after hard fought battle
The Florida State Seminoles were back in Tallahassee after visiting Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational. They had a tough task ahead with No. 5 Purdue looking to stay undefeated. Florida State had a phenomenal first half with an excellent defensive game plan, but that wasn’t enough to pull away with the upset win. The Boilermakers beat the Noles off sheer talent and coaching, going home with a 79-69 victory.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU OL Dillan Gibbons wins 2022 Jim Tatum Award
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named the 2022 Jim Tatum Award winner Monday evening. The award is named in honor of legendary head coach and veteran Jim Tatum and is given out to the top senior athlete in the country who exemplifies success on and off the field.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?
No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC). FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the...
Tomahawk Nation
Wide receiver Winston Wright announces return to FSU for 2023
Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright plans to return to the field for the Seminoles in 2023, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Wright, who transferred to Tallahassee from the West Virginia Mountaineers, missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in a car crash over spring break — a thankful outcome given the intensity of the accident.
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Seminoles punctuate 9-win season with UF victory
With another high-scoring performance against an in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles put the finishing touches on a remarkable nine-win season that will see them end the regular season in the top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Noles were able to outduel the Florida Gators’ A-game without...
