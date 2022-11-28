ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Bost to become Chief Public Defender

By Staff Report
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
Longtime Wichita County Public Defender James Rasmussen set to retire this year

David Bost will become Wichita County's Chief Public Defender on Jan. 1. He will replace longtime public defender James Rasmussen, who is retiring.

Bost, who received his law degree from Texas Tech University, has been with the Public Defender's Office since 2008, mostly recently serving as First Assistant Public Defender.

The Wichita County Commissioners Court approved his promotion Monday.

The public defender's office is charged with providing legal representation to indigent residents of Wichita County in criminal cases and has a staff of about 20 people.

