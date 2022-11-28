Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz Is Offering Savings All Month Long With Up to 50% off Tarte, Lancôme and More

Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles—Grab It For 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about...
Deal Alert! The Best Mascara We Tested Is Less Than $10 at Nordstrom Right Now
This Too Faced deal is too good to be true Now this is what we call a win-win! Every now and then we see a mega deal on a top-rated product that's so good, it stops us in our tracks. In this case, it's the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, which is currently 50 percent off at Nordstrom right this minute. While we're accustomed to seeing low, low prices on the products we like during Black Friday weekend, it's not every day that we find deep discounts...
Sephora is taking up to 50% off top beauty products at its Cyber Week Sale
Sephora just kicked off its Cyber Week sale, and there are a ton of sales going on featuring your favorite brands and products — think up to 50% off everyday and holiday beauty essentials, plus 25% off a rotating daily selection of brands.
ETOnline.com
Coach's Cyber Monday Sale Is Finally Here: Save Up to 50% on Purses, Loafers, Leather Jackets and More
Coach is already a go-to for stylish, designer fashion finds year-round — but for Coach's biggest sale of the year, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Cyber Monday Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of timeless styles. With deals this amazing, you are sure to find a Coach steal at a price that fits your budget.
The Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals from Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The countdown is on for you to shop the best beauty deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: After today, most specials will come to an end. But don’t feel discouraged — the good news is that you can still shop major discounts on top beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and Nars. Black Friday delivered big time this year: We saw discounts on everything from perfume sets to affordable and luxury jackets and skin care kits. So...
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
You’re wasting your money on these skincare products
Miracle creams that “defy aging;” serums that “lift and firm,” masks that “blitz crow’s feet” — according to a recent survey, the average American woman spends around $3,756 per year on beauty products. But dermatologist Dr. Fayne L. Frey says most of these bold claims are bogus — and that all you really need for healthy skin are three things: a good moisturizer, mild cleanser and a sunscreen. Frey is taking on the trillion-dollar beauty industry with a new book, “Skincare Hoax: How You’re Being Tricked into Buying Lotions, Potions & Wrinkle Cream” (Skyhorse). “My hope is that it will empower women around...
People Always Mistake My Favorite Drugstore Lipstick for a Designer One
The holiday season calls for festive lipstick—it's just a fact. Although red is a classic (sometimes considered cliche) shade, you'd be surprised to know that I often get the most compliments on my drugstore-priced shades rather than my designer ones. Don't get me wrong, I still love a good luxury formula, but I think the point I'm trying to make is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have the gorgeous pout of your dreams. If you're also into a classic shade like red, you're going to want to keep reading. I'm letting you in on my best-kept lipstick secrets and even snatched a few favorites from other WWW beauty editors. Scroll down below and check out our tricks of the trade.
The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale For 1 More Day
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs...
The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
I’m a makeup artist – the basic eyeshadow mistakes that make you look older and highlight wrinkles
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
Women's Health
Charlotte Tilbury's sell-out Makeup Mystery Box is back, with 50% off its bestselling products
Listen up, because Charlotte Tilbury has just dropped its sell-out mystery box, giving you the opportunity to try or top up products at a super discounted price. The iconic box is always shrouded in secrecy – obvs, it's literally called the Mystery Box – but we do know there are seven(!!) full-sized Charlotte Tilbury makeup products inside.
How a Dermatologist Would Soothe Dry, Flaky Skin on the Face and Body for Less Than $10
The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This On-Sale Thickening Shampoo—Grab It on Mega Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Cyber Monday may be in our rearview mirror, but shoppers can still take advantage of all the under-the-radar deals across multiple categories, including beauty. This thickening shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among nearly 14,000 reviewers, not to mention, it’s on sale for 25 percent off its regular price today. Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you for months; it arrives at a whopping 16-ounces. Plus, the fact that it’s only around...
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still On — Final Hours to Save Up to 80% On Designer Gifts
Coach Outlet has extended their incredible Cyber Monday Sale for one more day today. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items sitewide. With double discounts this big, this is a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a luxurious holiday gift, the Coach Outlet Cyber Monday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30 at Amazon's Cyber Monday Event
Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and better yet, they are currently 54% off at Amazon. For Cyber Monday, you can snag the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for just $30.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get 30% off her same cozy UGG slippers at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale. The Euphoria actress...
Comments / 0