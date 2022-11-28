Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth didn’t do much on Monday night, but don’t give up on him this week.
Week 13: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
With Mike White at the helm, Garrett Wilson can deliver production for fantasy managers.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers
MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins hope they won’t have to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL on Sunday without either of their starting offensive tackles. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is “gathering information” on both the pectoral injury suffered by left tackle Terron Armstead and the ankle injury suffered by right tackle Austin Jackson in the 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans. ...
Burning questions for Titans going into Week 13 vs. Eagles
The Tennessee Titans will embark on their most notable matchup of the 2022 campaign on Sunday when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, the Titans facing wide receiver A.J. Brown for the first time is in and of itself...
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asks for Jack Daniels shot after coughing fit during live broadcast
Dallas Cowboys president and owner Jerry Jones is 80 years old but has not lost his sense of humor. During a live radio interview on Tuesday morning, Jones had a coughing fit and joked about needing a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey to help him regain composure. The exchange happened...
NFL Week 12: Najee Harris, Taylor Heinicke and more fashionable arrivals
Week 12 of the NFL season is in full effect -- and so are the fashionable pregame fits.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
Lions D'Andre Swift to Get 'Little Bit More' against Jaguars
Running back D'Andre Swift is getting healthier every week.
CBS Sports
Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 12?
Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season?
How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022
The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Sits out practice Wednesday
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Darrisaw is still in concussion protocol and there is currently no timeline for his return this season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Darrisaw was forced out with a concussion during Minnesota's Week 11 loss to the Cowboys and was...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack
Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
CBS Sports
Colts' Zack Moss: Handles one carry in loss
Moss carried the ball once and wasn't targeted in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers. Moss was a complete nonfactor Monday, as the running back played just one of the Colts' 64 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Deon Jackson played just four snaps in the contest, and Jonathan Taylor played all but five offensive snaps in the contest. With Taylor commanding such a heavy workload out of the Indianapolis backfield, Moss should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Colts visit the Cowboys in Week 13.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
Comments / 0