Strong is a candidate to see extra work Thursday against the Bills, Mark Daniels reports. With Damien Harris (thigh) unlikely to play Week 13, Strong could find himself as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup against Buffalo. The rookie running back has seen the majority of his work on special teams, with just one carry on the year, which came Week 6 against Cleveland for five yards. Fellow rookie Kevin Harris could also be an option, but he's only been active one game this season. J.J. Taylor, who is currently on the practice squad, could also see himself elevated to the main roster and be a threat to Strong's ability to move up the team's depth chart for the contest. The situation will be worth monitoring for single-game DFS contests, as whoever were to have the inside track as the No. 2 to Stevenson could certainly be worth a dart throw if Harris does indeed miss the game.

1 DAY AGO