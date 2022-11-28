ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly Legal: Facebook dodges privacy act claim

By Jack Greiner
A federal court in California recently ruled that an Illinois man could not proceed with a privacy lawsuit against Facebook because he failed to allege any particular injury from Facebook’s actions.  As a result, he lacked “standing” to bring the suit. Clayton Zellmer sued Facebook on behalf of himself and a class of similarly situated Facebook customers for violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).  The complaint presented a single claim alleging that Facebook had violated Section 15(a) of BIPA by not making available to the public a written policy for the retention and destruction of biometric information. But the court never got to the merits of the case because Zellmer couldn’t establish he had standing to bring the suit in the first place.Article III of the United States Constitution requires that a plaintiff have “standing” to sue. To have standing,  plaintiffs must demonstrate they have an actual injury, traceable to the act of the defendant, that the court can remedy.  The plaintiff’s injury must be “concrete and particularized” and “actual or imminent, not conjectural or hypothetical.” Zellmer wasn’t able to persuade the court that he suffered any such injury.  Zellmer alleged that Facebook failed to make public its written policy for retention and destruction of biometric information.  And . . .  that was about it.  Although Facebook owed this duty to the public at large, Zellmer failed to allege how it affected him in any concrete, particularized way.  As the court noted, “[a]rguably, every member of the public could say the same with respect to the public disclosure obligation in Section 15(a). This will not do for standing.” While Facebook may have certain obligations under Illinois law, those obligations don’t mean that any member of the public can bring a suit to enforce them.  Nice try by Zellmer, but the playground basketball rule – “no harm no foul” – apparently applies in federal court as well.

Jack Greiner is a partner at the Graydon law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues.

