Day 5: Mother awaits kidney transplant, a grandmother grieves | 2022 Christmas Connection

Over the next week, the Tallahassee Democrat is partnering with Catholic Charities on the Christmas Connection to spotlight local families who need help this Christmas. Donations will be taken Nov. 27-Dec. 20. Here's how you can help.

CASE #189: Mother has kidney failure

This family of 4 consists of a single mother with 3 children. The mother has kidney failure and is on the transplant waiting list at 3 hospitals. Since the mother is no longer able to work, the older daughter started working fulltime to support the family. The sons would like to work too but with one car, it is difficult. The family has a dog that supplies needed emotional support to the daughter and family members. To relax, the daughter watches YouTube videos to learn make-up artistry.

CRITICAL ITEMS

Food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, blankets (4 king)

SUGGESTED GIFTS

Mother, age 49: Glassware, flatware, Keurig Coffee Maker

Daughter, age 23: Towels, Bluetooth speaker, Ulta gift card

Son, age 16: Bluetooth speaker, ear buds/headphones, Walmart gift card

Son, age 17: Bluetooth speaker, ear buds/headphones, Amazon gift card

CASE #194: Single grandmother

This single grandmother is experiencing hardships due to unemployment and living on a fixed income. Her daughter passed away and the family is grieving her loss. The grandmother is unable to work because of hip surgery. The family also had a fire at their apartment complex in August in which smoke filled the entire building.

CRITICAL ITEMS

Food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, blankets (2 twin, 1 queen, 2 throws, 1 baby blanket)

SUGGESTED GIFTS

Grandmother, age 65: toiletries – toothpaste, bar and liquid soap, paper products, dish detergents

Granddaughter, age 12: CD/MP3 player, Bike and helmet, music subscription, underwear women’s medium

Grandson, age 2: Toddler toys, Ride Ons and helmet, learning toys, underwear 2-3T

Grandson, age 10: Bike and helmet, remote control toy, tablet, underwear 10/11 boys

CASE # 219: Extended family

This family consists of a mother, 3 children, a grandmother, and great-grandmother who is dying from cancer. The mother has an opportunity to move into her own apartment, however, she is needed to help with the great-grandmother with whom the children are very fond. The mother works at KFC but misses days due to need to assist with the great-grandmother’s care and lack of money to buy gas for her car.

CRITICAL ITEMS

Gas card, Walmart card, microwave, mop/broom/dustpan, food, toiletries, cleaning products, diapers size 3, electric fryer, bug spray

SUGGESTED GIFTS

Mother, age 20: Queen comforter and sheets, queen electric blanket, pots and pans, DVD player, books, clock, underwear size medium

Son, age 3: Toddler/preschool toys, big wheels/tricycle and helmet, building blocks, toy cars, pajamas size 3/4T, underwear 3/4T

Daughter, age 2: Black baby doll, toddler toys, kitchen/cooking play set, musical toys, underwear 3T

Son, age 2 months: musical toys, rattles, baby blanket and sheets, diaper pail

Grandmother, age 41: Pots and pans, queen comforter, cups, bowls, slippers, pajamas, underwear size XL

Great-grandmother, age 60: Queen electric blanket and comforter, large nightgown, slippers, socks, large adult diapers

How to help

Donate in person: Drop off donated items at the Christmas Connection warehouse at 2990-2 Apalachee Parkway, next to the Supervisor of Elections office. The warehouse is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Days of operation are Nov. 27-Dec. 20. Deadline for donated items is Dec. 12.

Wish List: Shop early and shop easy with the Christmas Connection Amazon wish list. You can view the wish list at the website TheChristmasConnection.org.

Blanket Days: Drop off new blankets and heaters from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Apalachee Parkway location. A volunteer will help you unload your car.

Donate online or by mail: Make a monetary donation online at TheChristmasConnection.org or send a check to Christmas Connection, P.O. Box 20165, Tallahassee, FL 32316.

Adopt a family: Complete a brief request form on the website and a family in need will be assigned to you by the volunteer adoption coordinator. All families are referred to us from social service organizations in the Big Bend area.

Host a Christmas Connection collection drive or holiday party: Gather people from your office, school, church, sports team, family or friends and host a party or collection drive to benefit neighbors in need. You can sign up online on the website and then collect gift items, gift cards and/or monetary donations, which can be brought to the collection site during regular operating hours.

