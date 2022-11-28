ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard Schools Update: A time for gratefulness for Hilliard City Schools

By David Stewart
 2 days ago
It’s that time of year. The time when we begin reflecting on the year’s accomplishments and all that we have to be thankful. This month, I’d like to share with you a few of the things for which I’m grateful.

First and foremost, I’m grateful to live, work and learn in this community. There is so much to celebrate. We’ve recently started sharing stories about our staff and alums. Through their stories, I’m reminded of the importance of teamwork and the progress Hilliard City Schools is making as a result of its people. You can find these spotlights on our website and on our social media channels.

There are two key things that are currently taking place in Hilliard City Schools that have me looking forward to our future. Again, the common denominator among them all is passionate people.

Last year, Hilliard City Schools began the process of revising its K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) course of study to be more reflective of students today and current best teaching practices.

I would like to thank the ELA committee members, which consisted of staff from all grade levels, buildings, disciplines and supports. Through their professional development, content knowledge, instructional experience and knowledge of students, the committee was able to revise our K-12 ELA course of study to incorporate the Ohio learning standards for ELA, evidence-based research, strong instructional strategies and assessment practices.

I want to thank each member for the time they have given and the work completed to design this course of study for our teachers and students.

The new course of study will be voted on at the December board of education meeting. You can review the proposed course of study and learn more about the next steps on our website.

Hilliard Schools Update:Hilliard City Schools launches strategic planning process

The other work I am proud of is our Portrait of a Learner/Strategic Plan work. I am also grateful we have 300 community members involved in this work. At our last Strategic Design Team meeting in November, more than 200 students, parents, teachers, administrators, community leaders and business owners began honing the top competencies they believe are required for students of all ages to be successful moving ahead.

You can follow along with this work at hilliardschools.org/portrait-of-a-learner/.

As 2022 winds down, I hope you can take a moment to reflect on the things that make you grateful. And from every one of us in the Hilliard City School community, we wish you the best holiday season as you spend time with your family and friends.

David Stewart is the superintendent of Hilliard City Schools.

