Frostproof, FL

Rod McDowell resigns as Frostproof football coach after three seasons

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
 2 days ago
Rod McDowell submitted his resignation on Monday morning as head football coach at Frostproof High School after three seasons. He had informed the administration in May that this would be his final season.

In his resignation announcement, he said he would be able to spend more time with his family and focus on getting his health back in order.

"Additionally, we have a large investment in show cattle, and we have been unable to show them and care for them to the level they need to be," he wrote.

In three seasons as head coach after taking over for Shannon Benton, he led the Bulldogs through the difficult COVID season of 2020. The Bulldogs won playoff games in three consecutive seasons, the first time since the late '90s, and capped his reign by leading the Bulldogs to a 10-3 season, a district title and a third-round playoff appearance in his final season. This was the Bulldogs' first regional championship game since 2008. Frostproof lost to Bishop Verot, 39-21, last Friday, but was without 1,000-yard rusher Donavan Solomon.

"I’m proud of what we accomplished, and look forward to seeing what the program accomplishes moving forward," he said.

McDowell, a 2000 graduate of Frostproof who was the starting center on the 1999 state championship team, said he never intended on being a coach because of time constraints. He agreed to help with the JV in 2017 because of the need.

With no assistant coaches and having between 50 to 70 players on the roster, he described it as an educational experience. He led the JV undefeated season in 2019, which he described as a highlight of his coaching career.

McDowell said he was hesitant to apply for the head coaching job because of the commitment it would take and the pressure he'd put on himself to be successful but added that "if I didn't apply, I would always regret it."

The first year was the most difficult and frustrating because of COVID as the Bulldogs played just five games, including three regular-season games, and also had a forfeit win.

"While some have said I took over the head coaching job at the absolute worst time, I disagree," he wrote in his resignation letter. "To me, this job has always been about the kids. I was able to coach and mentor some of the most unique, hard-working, and high character kids in this program’s history. I was able to watch boys grow into men right before my eyes. I have been moved repeatedly by our kids’ courage and sacrifice. It is the most gratifying professional experience of my life."

McDowell was appreciative of his assistants and everyone who supported him during the past three years, particularly Clay Brantley, the one assistant coach with him from the beginning.

He also had the support of his family as his wife, Frostproof city manager Nicole McDowell, worked hard to make sure the players were fed and supported, and his daughter, Elizabeth, was a team manager.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

